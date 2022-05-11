Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday he has consistently supported anti-abortion legislation but said he opposes a controversial bill that would authorize prosecuting women who terminate their pregnancies.
“It’s self-styled as a pro-Life bill, but in my opinion, it moves in the wrong direction,” Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club.
Edwards called the bill “patently unconstitutional” and said it would make illegal the use of certain kinds of contraceptions. He pledged he would veto it if it reached his desk.
“There is a much better way to do this,” the governor said.
Edwards was talking about House Bill 813, which passed a House committee earlier this month and is scheduled to be taken up by the full House on Thursday.
State Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, the sponsor, vowed Tuesday to push forward with his legislation, even though it faces opposition from prominent anti-abortion groups – including Louisiana Right to Life, Louisiana Family Forum and the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops.
“If I pulled my bill, we wouldn’t have a conversation on where life begins,” McCormick said.
Check back for updates.