Without looking at the bids from two of the nation’s largest banks because of their corporate gun policies, the Louisiana Bond Commission approved Thursday hiring Walls Fargo and JP Morgan to underwrite financing for highway projects.
Some commission members wanted to know if taking a stand for the unfettered access to guns will end up costing Louisiana taxpayers more.
But they’ll have to get the bid documents from the majority on the commission first.
Lela Folse, the body’s director, said that on orders of the Bond Commission, she and the graders of 11 proposals did not even look at the bids submitted by Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Those two bids were unavailable Thursday to members of the commission that oversees the bonds Louisiana governments use to fund infrastructure construction.
Because Citigroup and Bank of America adopted policies that detailed business relationships with sellers and manufacturers of firearms, a 7-6 Bond Commission excluded them from participating in financing a $600 million plan to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge and improve access into the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, along with a project near Shreveport.
“Time and again, they told us there would be no cost to this decision,” said Matthew Block, the governor’s representative on the Bond Commission and an opponent to excluding the banks based on their corporate policies.
“The Bond Commission should know if there is a cost to it,” he added.
Wells Fargo & Co. and JP Morgan, which the Bond Commission approved for the first phases of the project, weren’t the lowest cost bidders. But they scored one/two in categories such as experience, track record, marketing strategy, identification of specific transaction structuring issues and other criteria.
The proposed fees ranged from $126,360 to $293,400 for a $90 million bond. Wells Fargo could do the work form $144,765. JP Morgan wants $155,070.
For a $125 million bond solicitation, the fee bids ranged from $172,644 to $366,250. Wells Fargo wants $199,175 and JP Morgan wants $211,875.
The Bond Commission hasn’t decided which bond – $90 million or $125 million – to sell first.
Wells Fargo and JP Morgan reported to the Bond Commission that they do not have corporate policies dealing with the 2nd Amendment.
