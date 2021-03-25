U. S. Rep. Garret Graves said money to help build a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge will be his top priority in any massive federal infrastructure bill taking shape in Congress.

Graves, a member of the U. S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, also asked Gov. John Bel Edward and legislative leaders to use at least $1 billion for the bridge and other work with some of the $5 billion plus state and local governments are getting from the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill.

"The extraordinary and likely once-in-a-lifetime availability of flexible federal dollars could be an opportunity for transformational investment in Louisiana; therefore, I urge you to dedicate no less than $1 billion of these funds to transportation investment infrastructure, which could include major bridge crossings in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles," he said in a letter to Edwards, Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.

State government is set to get $3.2 billion from the stimulus bill.

Cortez said Wednesday lawmakers are awaiting guidance from the U. S. Department of the Treasury on exactly how the money can be used.

Cortez and others also said one reason they see little chance the Legislature will approve a state gas tax hike this year is because of expectations that Congress will pass a transportation measure that benefits Louisiana.

An infrastructure bill is also a top priority of President Joe Biden.

Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, said aid for a new bridge in Baton Rouge is feasible since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders want to resume the controversial practice of earmarks -- specific dollars in legislation for local projects.

The practice was shelved for years amid complaints that it paved the way for wasteful spending by both Democrats and Republicans.

The infrastructure bill is already generating controversy because of its cost -- $3 trillion or more -- and because it may include a wide range of controversial topics, including climate change.

"We are trying to see if we can put something together," Graves said. "I do think we will get an infrastructure bill done."

A new bridge in Baton Rouge would cost at least $1 billion, and public-private partnerships have long been cited as a way to make it happen.

But a panel studying the issue --the Capital Area Road and Bridge District -- is moving at a glacial pace.

Officials of the group said in December that the public will get its first look at 15 possible crossings in the spring of 2022, with that list then trimmed to three by the summer of the same year.

Graves said it is incredible that state officials have not decided on a crossing location.

How to pay for a new bridge has long been the key stumbling block.

A 2017 bid to boost the state gas tax by 17 cents per gallon, which would have raised more than $500 million per year for the bridge and other projects, died without a vote in the full House or Senate.

State Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, has said he will push legislation during the 2021 legislative session that would boost the gas tax by 10 cents per gallon initially -- $300 million per year -- and 22 cents per gallon eventually -- $660 million per year.

Cortez on Wednesday questioned whether the bill could even clear its first hurdle -- the House Ways & Means Committee.

He said since the Biden administration is crafting transportation legislation "we will watch where it goes and what Louisiana may gain."

Cortez also said some lawmakers want to use part of the roughly $500 million per year generated by the 0.45% state sales tax hike set to expire in 2025 for roads and bridges.

Graves said other priorities in any infrastructure bill are aid for a new bridge in Lake Charles and Interstate 49 in the Lafayette area.

A legislative panel in December gave state transportation leaders the authority to pursue a new bridge of up to $800 million on I-10 in Lake Charles.

The means officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development can solicit and enter into a contract for a public-private partnership.

That means a private firm or firms could supply a big part of the construction costs in exchange for a long-term revenue stream to recover costs, plus a profit.