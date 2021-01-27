Utility regulator Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican, was chosen Wednesday to be chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission for the next year.
He won on a 4-1 vote among the five PSC members who set the rates people and businesses pay for electricity as well as regulates cabs, phones, and trucking within the borders of the state.
He replaces Mike Francis, R-Crowley. The PSC chairman sets the agenda for and runs the commission’s monthly meetings.
Greene said the PSC’s work is about balancing the needs of utility companies and the customers they serve.
“Even in a jurisdiction where we regulate monopolies, I do not believe there is a monopoly on ideas. New thoughts are introduced every day all over the country with the goal of bringing the best customer service at the best possible price,” Greene said. “Maybe some of those ideas won’t work in Louisiana, but it is our responsibility as elected officials to ask questions and work on answers so that Louisiana residents and businesses are positioned best for generations to come.”
The son of former state Senator Tom Greene, Greene is an orthopedic surgeon whose first foray into politics was a successful 2017 run for the PSC.
The five-elected members of the PSC represent more people than do congressmen. The regulatory board has served as a political springboard to higher office since Huey Long.
Greene’s PSC District 2 covers much of East Baton Rouge Parish, parts of Livingston, Iberia, and Iberville parishes as well as East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, St. Martin, Lafayette, St. Mary, Terrebonne, and Lafourche parishes.