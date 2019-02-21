Fearing that he didn’t have enough votes to approve restrictions on benefits awarded part-time board members for running electric cooperatives, Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell forwarded Thursday the idea of allowing customers to vote on how the leadership would be compensated.

The five elected utility regulators then postponed a decision until next month.

PSC staffers, at the request of commissioners, on Friday published rules that included a ban on providing board members health insurance, limit how much they were paid to attend meetings and required serving limited terms. The two Democratic members of the panel – Campbell, of Bossier Parish, and Lambert Boissiere III, of New Orleans – voiced concern that the three Republican PSC commissioners would not support adoption of the new rules, Campbell said.

Campbell attempted to make any changes in compensation contingent on a vote by each co-op's membership.

His last-minute amendment was aimed at staving off a vote that would essentially kill attempts to rein in compensation packages for the board members who run the nonprofit 11 cooperatives that provide power to 900,000 customers, a little less than half the state. Begun in 1936 to provide electricity to areas without enough residents to attract private companies, rural cooperatives were set up as nonprofits with the customers as owners.

State regulators have focused on the for-profit, privately owned utilities like Entergy Corp. and Cleco. They were surprised in September to hear complaints that many co-op board members, who aren’t supposed to be paid, received extravagant per diem, and an array of benefits, like health insurance.

Campbell said that at an average compensation of about $27,000 annually, co-op board members were better paid than state legislators and local school board members, but do far less work.

Jeff Arnold, whose Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives represents all but three of the utilities, said the issue is not the compensation, but whether the regulators have the authority to decide how the businesses should operate. The PSC’s constitutional oversight only extends to the rates charged customers, which cooperatives call members.

He said had the rules been passed, the cooperatives would have sued, the costs of which would have been borne by the members. Besides, all the boards but one in his organization already had voted on their own not to offer board members better insurance packages than co-op employees receive, he said.

PSC Chairman Mike Francis, R-Crowley, asked the commissioners to postpone any decision until the regulators meet again next month to give time for everyone to consider Campbell’s amendment.

