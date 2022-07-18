About 10,000 trailers and other temporary shelters are still occupied by state residents uprooted by Hurricanes Ida and Laura, the director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday.
That means evacuations may be called earlier than in the past if a storm approaches Louisiana, said Casey Tingle, who leads the agency.
"Our communities are in a more vulnerable place than they have been in years and years," Tingle told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
The tally of shelters includes about 4,500 trailers overseen by the state because of Hurricane Ida, which struck south central and southeast Louisiana in August, 2021.
FEMA is in charge of another 3,800 shelters for those affected by Ida, and 1,750 for residents of southwest Louisiana whose lives were disrupted when Hurricane Laura landed near Cameron and caused damages along a path through central and north Louisiana into Arkansas.
Some residents are still living under "blue roofs," -- a federal program that relies on industrial-strength plastic sheeting to protect homes until permanent repairs are made.
About 70,000 households were eligible after Hurricane Ida struck.
Tingle, who began his job in 2021, has helped oversee the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic; Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida; a cold wave in February, 2021 and flooding in hard-hit Lake Charles.
He said the state has benefitted in battling storms from its partnerships with other states, federal agencies, churches, non-profit groups and private businesses.
Tingle said 26 states sent officials to assist the state after Hurricane Ida struck.