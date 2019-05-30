NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The only Louisiana student still standing in the National Spelling Bee, after correctly spelling "unguis" and "asphodel" Thursday morning.

Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport, is one of 34 students still competing in the finals round on the national stage. This morning's rounds began with 50 students.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Shreveport, sent a message of support along to the Caddo Magnet student from his district Thursday morning.

“Regardless of the outcome, Cal Alexander is a champion for all of us in North Louisiana. He makes defeating more than 500 other competitors look easy and has represented his school, his community and his family well in this competition," Johnson said. "We look forward to watching him throughout the finals and want him to know he has the support of our entire area. Congratulations, Cal.”

