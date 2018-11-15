WASHINGTON — With an end-of-the-month deadline looming to avoid a lapse in the National Flood Insurance Program, Louisiana lawmakers are once again pushing another short-term extension.
Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy are both seeking a six-month reprieve for the beleaguered federal program, which underwrites most flood insurance coverage in the country and covers roughly a half-million homes in flood-prone Louisiana. So are several of Louisiana’s House members.
The proposed short-term extension would allow the program to keep operating through next spring.
Current NFIP-backed policies would remain in effect even if the program lapses, but no new NFIP policies could be issued. Because federal rules require flood coverage on mortgages in high-risk flood areas — including large parts of south Louisiana — a lapse would effectively freeze some real estate markets and halt many home sales.
Congress has just a handful of working days before the Nov. 30 deadline to extend the program, setting up a potential time crunch as Louisiana’s senators press for an extension. Congress split town on Thursday evening and won’t return until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“While it’s frustrating another short-term extension is required, this gives us a good opportunity in the new Congress to buckle down and hammer out a long-term agreement that is good for Louisiana and good for taxpayers,” Cassidy said in a statement.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been gridlocked over the future of the NFIP, which provides critically important insurance to homeowners in vulnerable areas of the country but has been mired with billions of dollars in debt after a series of destructive and costly hurricanes over the past 13 years.
Negotiations over the program have ground on for more than a year with little tangible progress. Lawmakers generally agree the NFIP is in serious need of reform but have remained far apart on what an overhaul should look like.
“I am increasingly frustrated that we haven’t made long-term fixes to the NFIP,” Kennedy said. However, this program is absolutely necessary to more than five million American homes and businesses.”
Politicians from flood-hit states like Louisiana have pushed for greater investment in flood defenses, funding to buy out homeowners in especially risky areas and other initiatives to cut down on future payouts.
Fiscally conservative critics of the program — who’ve railed against its built-in subsidies for some high-risk homeowners and the debt it’s racked up to the federal treasury — have pushed instead to shrink the program and impose steep rate hikes on some policyholders currently paying below-market rates.
The NFIP has instead limped along on a series of short-term extensions. The latest proposed extension would be the NFIP’s eighth since it first came up for periodic renewal in September 2017.
Kennedy complained in an interview with The Advocate about the lack of attention some other lawmakers have paid to the program and the lack of progress toward a long-term deal in the Senate, where no committee has even held a hearing on legislation.
“Most of the senators I’ve talked to are comfortable with the six-month” extension, Kennedy said. “But some will object just because they want to kill the program.”
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, said Thursday that he’s fairly confident Congress will find a way to avoid a lapse in the program and that he backs Cassidy and Kennedy’s six-month proposal.
“My hope would be to do a six-month clean extension” — using legislative jargon for a deal that doesn’t include any significant changes to the program — “so we could do a long-term, very long-term deal,” Richmond said.