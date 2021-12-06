East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council member Erika Green will resign Jan. 1, setting up a potential March 26 election to fill her seat.
Green, a Democrat who represents District 5, recently won an election for a East Baton Rouge Family Court Judge. Her term begins on Jan. 7.
Green submitted her letter of resignation to the council on Monday. The council now has 20 days to vote on a temporary replacement from applicants who live in the district.
Several people have said they are going to run or are interested in running for the seat:
- Gary Chambers, a social justice advocate who ran for Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District
- Darryl Hurst, a 38-year-old who ran against Green in 2020.
- Dadrius Lanus, an East Baton Rouge School Board member.