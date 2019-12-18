WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Wednesday evening to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The Democrat-controlled House approved articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of justice against Trump concerning allegations that he leveraged military aid to Ukraine for his own personal political gain.

Both votes were heavily split between party lines, with no more than three Democrats voting not to impeach Trump and only one Republican voting to approve the impeachment.

"I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the President of the United States," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California. "He gave us no choice."

U.S. House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, see how Louisiana congressmen voted WASHINGTON — Louisiana congressmen took on key roles during the historic impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The next step for the impeachment process is a trial in the Senate in January, where a vote of two-thirds will be necessary in order to convict President Donald Trump and terminate his presidency. While Democrats possess the majority in the House to impeach Trump, Republicans control the Senate, and many are expected to acquit the president.

"This is not a rush to judgment. It's a rush to justice," Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans said from the House floor. "The longer we wait the more time we allow this president to do irreparable harm to our country and our democracy."

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, has been one of the most vocal opponents of impeachment, making multiple television appearances in recent weeks to defend the president.

Reps. Richmond, Johnson make their parties' arguments in increasingly bitter impeachment hearings WASHINGTON — Two Louisiana congressmen made their mark on a series of increasingly contentious hearings this week on the attempt to impeach Pr…

Last week, Scalise took a vote count of Republican caucus members and none said they would vote for impeachment.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport Republican who is on the influential Judiciary Committee, has also become a high-profile opponent of impeachment. He was among the first House GOP members to speak during the impeachment debate today.

“Our Democrat colleagues have weaponized the impeachment provision of the constitution to nullify the votes of 63 million Americans who elected President Donald J. Trump,” he said. “This is not about a phone call or Ukraine or even the use of executive privilege … They are trying to meet their own arbitrary, completely reckless timeline to take down a president that they loathe.”