ACA.trumpvisit006.051519.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the Sempra Energy LNG export facility on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Hackberry, Louisiana.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

An independent survey released last week by pollster Verne Kennedy showed a clear majority of Louisiana voters don't want Donald Trump to win a second term as president.

The poll shows that those surveyed by a 54-37% margin favor electing someone other than Trump as president. The poll did not ask whether these voters favored another Republican or a Democrat.

Only 47% of voters polled approved of Trump’s performance while 46% disapproved.

Nationally, Trump averages a 45% approval rating.

On election day in 2016, Trump outperformed his national vote percentage of 46% by 12 percentage points in Louisiana.

See full results of the poll below.

Can't see PDF below? Click here.

Download PDF LOUISIANA STATEWIDE SURVEY APRIL 25 RELEASE 2019

Email Tyler Bridges at tbridges@theadvocate.com.

View comments