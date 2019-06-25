An independent survey released last week by pollster Verne Kennedy showed a clear majority of Louisiana voters don't want Donald Trump to win a second term as president.
The poll shows that those surveyed by a 54-37% margin favor electing someone other than Trump as president. The poll did not ask whether these voters favored another Republican or a Democrat.
Only 47% of voters polled approved of Trump’s performance while 46% disapproved.
Nationally, Trump averages a 45% approval rating.
On election day in 2016, Trump outperformed his national vote percentage of 46% by 12 percentage points in Louisiana.
See full results of the poll below.
