Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kimberly J. Lewis is leaving the Edwards administration Friday and joining LSU as chief administrative officer on Tuesday.

Deputy Revenue Secretary Kevin Richard was tapped to take her place. Richard, who began his career at Revenue in 1994 as a tax auditor, has a Masters of Business Administration and is a certified public accountant. He specializes in the state's tax system.

Lewis said goodbye to her employees at Revenue with an email late Friday morning.

At LSU Lewis, who has headed the state’s revenue department for the past six years, will focus on planning, implementation and assessment of financial and administrative strategies, policies and procedures. She will work with senior leadership at LSU’s campuses, serve as chief advisor to the president and the LSU Board of Supervisors on fiscal and administrative matters.

During her tenure running the revenue department, Lewis was instrumental in creating the system that tax the sales out-of-state vendors make on the internet, ensuring that all the various local and state taxing entities got their fair share. The Department of Revenue collects the state’s sales, income and other taxes – more than $10 billion in the 2021 fiscal year. The agency also collects outstanding debts owed to state and local government as well as regulating charitable gambling plus the sale of the sale of alcohol, tobacco and medical marijuana.

“I am grateful for the outstanding leadership Kimberly Lewis has provided to the state of Louisiana over the last six years as both a trusted advisor and my Secretary of Revenue,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his press release. “I offer her my heartfelt congratulations as she transitions to her new leadership role at LSU.”

“From serving as senior policy advisor on revenue, economic development and insurance policy for Gov. Blanco to leading the state Department of Revenue under current Gov. Edwards, Kimberly’s impressive background makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team and further positions us to meet the needs of Louisiana through our core research and scholarship-related priorities,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a press release.

Lewis said in September that she had spoken with Tate about a job in his administration, but the talks didn’t go as far as specific duties or salary. Tate sent an internal memo at the time praising Lewis' abilities to fill the role of executive vice-president of external affairs and public policy.

Before becoming Secretary of Revenue, Lewis was a partner in the Tax & Estates Practice Group at Jones Walker LLP focusing primarily on state and local tax matters, economic development financing, incentives and government relations. Prior to joining Jones Walker, she served as Special Counsel for the Office of the Governor, where she provided legal counsel to Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco and served as Senior Policy Advisor on Revenue, Economic Development and Insurance Policy.

Lewis is a 1998 graduate of the LSU Law Center. She attended LSU, where she received her B.A. in Political Science in 1993 and a M.A. in Public Administration in 1995. She is a member of the LSU Law Alumni Board of Trustees, LSU John P. Laborde Energy Law Center, the Chancellor’s Council, and the LSU Department of Public Administration Advisory Board.

