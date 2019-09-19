WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has advanced yet another stop-gap funding measure to prevent the federal government from shutting down at the end of the month.

The measure, which would keep federal spending at the current level through Nov. 21, now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass before the Sept. 30 deadline. It also contains language to temporarily extend the National Flood Insurance Program to prevent it from lapsing at the end of the month, as negotiations over a long-term NFIP plan continue.

House and Senate leaders, along with the Trump administration, had set broad parameters for a long-term spending proposal before Congress' annual August break, but they still haven't reached a final version to be spread over several individual appropriations bills.

“There is no reason on God’s green earth we cannot complete business in the appropriations process by Nov. 21 — not a single reason except procrastination and an unwillingness to compromise,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Massachusetts.

U.S. Senate passes Trump-backed budget deal; Here's how Louisiana's senators voted WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has passed a sweeping two-year, $2.7 trillion spending deal, sending it to President Donald Trump as Congress beg…

The Democrat-controlled House passed its version of the spending plan to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it has stalled amid concerns over so-called "poison pills" that Republicans have accused Democrats of inserting into the bills.

The 301-123 vote to pass the stop-gap measure received bipartisan support.

“I think we can all agree the continuing resolutions aren't the ideal solution to funding our government,” said Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. “There simply isn't enough time to complete work on these bills before (Oct. 1).”

U.S. House passes bipartisan budget-debt deal; Here's how members from Louisiana voted WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a sweeping two-year, $2.7 trillion spending deal brokered by both parties and supported by the …

He described approval as “the only responsible vote today."

“We need to pass this continuing resolution before us today and work towards completing our work on the final appropriation bills by Nov. 21,” Simpson said.

How the Louisiana delegation voted

In favor of stopgap measure to prevent government shutdown: U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise (R-Jefferson) and Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans).

Against: U.S. Reps. Garret Graves (R-Baton Rouge), Clay Higgins (R-Port Barre) and Mike Johnson (R-Benton).

Did not vote: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-Alto).