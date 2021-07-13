Profiles, interviews, debates — the Louisiana Digital Media Archive is packed with highlights of Edwin Edwards' political career.
A project of Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Louisiana State Archives, the website offers a combined catalog of thousands of hours of media recorded in Louisiana in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, including many snippets of the former governor, who died on Monday.
Visitors can stream these highlights for free at ladigitalmedia.org of access them at lpb.org.
Here's a sample of what visitors will find:
- From 1978 “Gov. Edwards Profile” – LPB’s earliest archived profile of Edwards, where he discusses the major issues of the 1978 Legislative Session on LPB’s weekly news program, "Louisiana: The State We’re In."
- From 1980 “Gov. Edwards Interview” – Another interview for "The State We’re In" finds Edwards reflecting on his first two terms in office.
- From 1982 “Edwards Campaign Preview” – Edwards was preparing to run for his third term against Gov. Dave Treen. He talks about his campaign.
- From 1983 “The Treen/Edwards Debates” – LPB’s president and CEO Beth Courtney moderated two debates between Treen and Edwards.
- From 1984 “Edwards Inauguration” – Watch LPB’s live coverage of Edwards’ third gubernatorial inauguration at the State Capitol.
- From 1985 “Indictment of Gov. Edwin Edwards” – From "The State We’re In," a report on the indictment of Edwards by a federal grand jury and a look back at his past scandals.
- From 1988 “Gov. Edwards’ Ranch” – Courtney visited Edwards at his Texas ranch as his third term in office came to a close.
- From 1991 “The Duke/Edwards Debate” – A fiery run-off debate between Edwards and David Duke for the 1991 gubernatorial election.
- From 1994 “Louisiana Legends” – In this in-depth interview, Edwards discusses his life and career.
- From 2012 “Four Governors; One Event” – In honor of the Council for a Better Louisiana’s 50th anniversary, Edwards participated in a panel discussion with former governors Buddy Roemer, Mike Foster and Kathleen Blanco.
- From 2014 “Edwin Edwards Interview” – In this interview from "Th State We’re In," Edwards discusses his campaign for Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District.