An LSU board of supervisors member asked Friday whether the university could explore severing its relationship with Rouses Supermarkets over co-owner Donald Rouse Sr.'s attendance at a protest at the U.S. Capitol last week that has since led to dozens of arrests related to violent break-ins.

A photo of Rouse with former Rouses personnel director, Steve Galtier, at the rally circulated widely last week after protesters stormed the Capitol in attempt to derail the congressional vote certifying Joe Biden's election as president. Rouse said last week he left the pro-Trump rally before it turned violent, and he condemned the violence.

Rouses co-owner engulfed in controversy after photo shows him at Trump rally outside Capitol Louisiana businessman Donald Rouse Sr. and the regional supermarket chain he co-owns became engulfed in controversy after a photo surfaced on …

"I … was shocked and saddened to see it unfold on TV," Rouse said last week. "I condemn the actions of those who unlawfully entered and damaged our hallowed institutions and threatened our public servants."

Rouses became the official grocery partner of LSU Athletics in 2019, giving the regional grocer premium signage and advertising during LSU games and inside of athletic venues on campus. Rouses provides catering through the partnership, and receives tickets and other perks.

Collis B. Temple Jr. said Friday that it's time for LSU to re-explore that relationship.

“What Rouses says reflects on LSU," Temple said. "What [Donald] Rouse posted on Facebook reflects on LSU.”

Temple had attributed the Facebook post to Donny Rouse, who is the CEO of Rouses. The controversy, however, involves his father, Donald Rouse, Sr.

Temple brought up the issue at the meeting's end, when he requested to deliver a personal statement that was not listed on the board's agenda. He said that as LSU moves forward with diversity initiatives — including the board's recent approval of an African American studies department and major — the incident involving Rouse needed to be addressed as well.

While Temple said he recognizes that Rouse had a First Amendment right to protest, he also said that actions have consequences. LSU, he said, needs to draw a line in the sand to make it clear that the university does not support "insurrection against the United States."

“The public, which LSU serves, can view that relationship of being two entities of the same worldview," he said. “Silence is generally consent, and we must move forward as it relates to inclusion and diversity in our social fabric."

After Temple raised his concerns, LSU board chairman Robert Dampf responded that board members would "take that to heart and act accordingly."

A Rouses spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

An earlier version of this story failed to note that Temple referred to "Donny Rouse," who is the CEO of Rouses, when it was clear from the context that he was referring to Donald Rouse Sr., the co-owner of the store and father of the CEO .

Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.