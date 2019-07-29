The first batch of marijuana tinctures created under Louisiana’s medical marijuana program has moved to its final step before reaching pharmacy shelves, with state regulators announcing Monday they have received the final product from LSU for testing.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry received the random sample of the final product from LSU and GB Sciences, the private company it hired to grow the plant, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said. The announcement follows months of delays and false starts with the state's medical marijuana program.
“We expect and we hope unless there’s any unforeseen problem that testing should be done in seven days,” Strain said in an interview with Jim Engster on WRKF’s Talk Louisiana.
After the testing is done, the product will finally be ready to distribute to designated medical marijuana pharmacies throughout the state. If the testing uncovers problems with the sample, the process will be delayed again.
Medical marijuana was authorized by state lawmakers several years ago. But numerous delays from the two universities that hold a monopoly on production--LSU and Southern University--has left patients frustrated and without any medicine. Southern said last week it had finally planted marijuana seeds, meaning it will not have product available for at least several months.
LSU and GB Sciences have warred publicly with the agriculture department for months over the regulatory process. After receiving backlash from pharmacy owners, officials had aimed to have a “limited release” of the product in May, but that too was delayed.
The product being tested by the agriculture department this week will be tested for homogeneity, potency and to be deemed free of contaminants, Strain said.
Patients will be able to obtain "recommendations" from licenses physicians for medical marijuana if they have one of several medical conditions, including intractable pain, cancer, glaucoma, PTSD and more. The drug will be distributed to patients from nine medical marijuana pharmacies licensed in various regions throughout the state.