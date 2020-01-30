WASHINGTON — Taking just a handful of opportunities to ask questions in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy both raised points that aimed to bolster the president's case.

Two marathon days of questions from senators wrapped up Thursday evening. The Senate is expected to hear closing arguments and ultimately vote Friday whether to hear from additional witnesses or seek additional evidence.

Both Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and Kennedy, R-Madisonville, have heavily leaned toward wrapping up the trial, and their questions over the past two days suggest they are firmly against removing Trump from office.

As of press time Thursday night, Kennedy had joined in at least four questions and Cassidy one during the period when senators could seek information from Democratic House managers and Trump's private attorneys.

Under the impeachment rules, senators submitted their written questions to Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, and he read them aloud.

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, a Democrat and now one of the House impeachment managers, said in 1999 that a partisan impeachment would be divisive for the country. Cassidy asked if the same would apply in the impeachment of Trump, which has been largely split along party lines with no support from Republicans.

As with most of the senators' questions this week, the answers were decidedly split and unlikely to change any minds in the chamber: The president's defense counsel Patrick F. Philbin agreed that the current proceeding is partisan and potentially divisive. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat on the House team, said fair elections are at stake and heighten the importance of impeachment.

Kennedy repeatedly asked whether the House had legally challenged the White House's withholding of evidence and blocking witnesses, citing executive privilege, during its impeachment inquiry.

Jeffries said the House didn't because of the process Trump used, while Philbin argued the House was the party that didn't follow process.

During the impeachment trial, which began Jan. 21, senators' attendance has been mandatory — most days have stretched eight hours or longer with only brief breaks.

Cassidy, who is up for reelection this year, spent most of the days scribbling notes on large legal pads. He had filled four of them heading into the question phase.

Kennedy piled his desk with legal folios and leaned back, listening to the attorneys' answers.

Trump is accused of leveraging critical military aid to Ukraine for his own political gain by urging the Eastern European country to launch an investigation into Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's appointment to the board of energy company Burisma Holdings. That appointment was made while Joe Biden was the point man on anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine for the Obama administration.

Joe Biden has denied any misdeeds connected to his son's employment at Burisma; Trump has denied any wrongdoing in asking the new Ukrainian administration to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, it appears unlikely the GOP-controlled Senate will muster the 51 votes needed to seek additional witnesses or evidence. The Senate has the option to call witnesses, but Trump's Republican allies argue that the upper chamber is under no obligation to further investigate beyond the House's inquiry.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. He's currently seeking reelection to a second term.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Shreveport Republican tapped to be on Trump's defense team, predicted the Senate will quickly vote to acquit Trump and some Democrats will join Republicans in the vote.

“We’re glad this trial is coming to an end,” Johnson said. “We have to put this behind us. The law and the facts are on the side of the president.”