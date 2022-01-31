House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said Monday the Legislature has a responsibility "to seek the truth” about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ participation in a possible coverup of how Black motorist Ronald Greene died, citing the findings of a recent Associated Press story.

The story, published Friday, revealed that Edwards learned within hours that Greene had died after a “violent, lengthy struggle” with State Police troopers, though the text the governor received did not say how Greene died.

State Police initially stuck to a story that Greene, who led police on a multi-parish chase, had died from injuries he sustained in a crash, and that was the explanation they gave Greene’s family.

An initial coroner’s report also followed that version, but a later autopsy said troopers caused Greene’s death by striking him, tasing him and restraining him, though it also cited his cocaine use as a factor.

Schexnayder called the story’s revelations “greatly disturbing."

"This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others," the speaker said in a statement.

"What happened to Ronald Greene is inexcusable and should never happen to anyone," he said. "His family and the citizens of this state deserve to know the truth."

The speaker also said that, over the weekend, he spoke with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and that "it's our responsibility to the people of this state to seek the truth. It's time to find out who knew what and when and hold them accountable."

Schexnayder did not specify what form any inquiry should take.

"The Legislature is an equal and independent branch of government meant to serve as a check and balance to the other branches," according to the statement. "We are fully prepared to use the authority granted to us in the Constitution of this state to be that check and to be that balance."

A task force of the state Senate is looking into State Police practices in the wake of the Ronald Greene case and others.

Later in the day Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards, issued a statement that said the governor initially learned of the arrest and death of an "unnamed individual" in May, 2019 and was not made aware of video of the arrest until October 2020. "From the moment the governor learned of the allegations and saw the videos, he has consistently said that the actions of the officers in the video were disturbing and unacceptable and that the matter should be fully investigated by federal and state authorities."

Stephens also said Edwards will meet with the Legislative Black Caucus on Tuesday, at the group's request, and then field questions from reporters.

Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, the new chairman of the Black Caucus, said in a statement the group will meet with governor "to discuss any possible new findings in the case and to form a consensus on how to move forward in our mission of obtaining justice for the family of Mr. Greene."

How Greene died is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

Asked about Schexnayder's statement Katie Bernhardt, chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, issued a statement that says: "This is an incredibly serious matter that must be addressed promptly; however, we must hear from the governor before we can proceed."

Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, said in an interview that Edwards should resign his post.

"He is comfortable with not saying anything," she said "He is comfortable with everyone talking for him, staying silently in the background. There is no way he can say 'I didn't know.'"

The Louisiana NAACP issued a blistering statement in the wake of the latest revelations.

"The NAACP finds this severely demonstrates a need for our governor to be fully transparent with our great state," according to a statement from NAACP State Conference President Michael McClanahan and Baton Rouge NAACP branch president Eugene Collins.

"Governor Edwards, who and when was anyone within your administration made aware of Mr. Greene's actual cause of death?"

"When did you learn the truth governor? We call on Governor Edwards, as the elected leader of our great state, to be forthcoming and transparent regarding what he knew and when."

Cortez did not respond to a text asking for comment.

Edwards is a Democrat and the Legislature is controlled by Republicans.

The Advocate and The Times-Picayune submitted a public records request to State Police on May 21, 2021 for, among other things, emails, text messages and other communications sent or received by then Superintendent Kevin Reeves between May 10 and Sept. 1, 2019 dealing with the May 10 traffic stop in Union Parish that ended with Greene’s death.

State Police on June 7 rejected the request as overly broad.

Edwards received word of Greene’s death, without his name, in a text message from Reeves on May 10, 2019, according to a copy released Monday by the governor's office.

"Good morning. An FYI," it says.

"Early this morning, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in Ouachita Parish. The driver fled thru two parishes in excess of 110 mph, eventually crashing."

"Troopers attempted to place the driver under arrest. But, a violent, lengthy struggle took place."

"After some time struggling with the suspect, troopers were joined by a Union Parish deputy and were able to take the suspect into custody," the text says.

"EMS was summoned to assess the suspect's injuries. The suspect remained combative but became unresponsive shortly before EMS arrived. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital."

On Sunday the state Republican Party said the issue of what the governor knew about Greene's death warrants an investigation.

"The officially released story was that Mr. Greene had died in a car wreck which ended a high-speed police chase across several parishes," the party said in a statement.

"Yet recently uncovered evidence has shown beyond any doubt that John Bel Edwards was notified within hours of the tragedy, that Mr. Greene had very much survived the wreck and later died in police custody," it says.

"Nevertheless, the governor continued to maintain the fiction that Mr. Greene died in a wreck for two more years, knowing full well that this was not true."

Staff writers Lea Skene and Jim Simmerman contributed to this report.