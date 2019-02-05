Today in The Rundown: The latest on the race for governor; a decade-old throwback to Bobby Jindal's SOTU response; parks look to private partnerships; and more Louisiana politics news.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 62
Days until election day: 249
The News
ITEP: Louisiana’s largest business lobby is pushing for changes to the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program in an effort to make it easier on companies seeking tax breaks. http://bit.ly/2D8Vxos
LA Gov: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham has come under fire from the Edwards' campaign over skipping votes to campaign for governor. Team Abraham says beating JBE is so important that he has to spend time in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2UAbWcq
SOTU: In honor of President Trump's State of the Union address tonight, here's a look back at then-Gov. Bobby Jindal's GOP response to Obama's State of the Union a decade ago. http://bit.ly/2D8O3BD
Demos: Gov. John Bel Edwards says Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam should resign if he's in the racist yearbook photo. Northam was a co-host of a six-figure fundraiser for Edwards last year. http://bit.ly/2WEIe7X
Saints: One of the perks of being Louisiana's governor is access to primo seating in the Superdome for sporting events. Here's more about the crew that joined Gov. John Bel Edwards during the recent Saints-Rams game. http://bit.ly/2DUtSck
Parks: The state is putting finishing touches on contracts that will allow private companies to operate their businesses in state parks and at historical sites. http://bit.ly/2De0Pz4
Abortion: The latest on where Louisiana's "admitting privileges" law stands, after the Supreme Court stopped it from taking effect on Monday. http://bit.ly/2G9wsh9
Water: After almost a year of trying to ward off a drinking water disaster, the governor’s emergency response team is now looking for help from the Louisiana Legislature. http://bit.ly/2t5U11N
K-12: How many Louisiana students are in classrooms with uncertified teachers? It depends on who you ask. http://bit.ly/2MQHHLJ
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Capital Area Road and Bridge District meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Joint Natural Resources meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
