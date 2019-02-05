BR.shelfcloudcapitol.071417 HS 002.JPG
Buy Now

A shelf cloud rolls behind the Louisiana State Capitol, caused by thunderstorm outflow, as storms move into the metro area, Thursday afternoon, July 13, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK < p>

Today in The Rundown: The latest on the race for governor; a decade-old throwback to Bobby Jindal's SOTU response; parks look to private partnerships; and more Louisiana politics news.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 62

Days until election day: 249

The News

ITEP: Louisiana’s largest business lobby is pushing for changes to the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program in an effort to make it easier on companies seeking tax breaks. http://bit.ly/2D8Vxos

LA Gov: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham has come under fire from the Edwards' campaign over skipping votes to campaign for governor. Team Abraham says beating JBE is so important that he has to spend time in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2UAbWcq

SOTU: In honor of President Trump's State of the Union address tonight, here's a look back at then-Gov. Bobby Jindal's GOP response to Obama's State of the Union a decade ago. http://bit.ly/2D8O3BD

Demos: Gov. John Bel Edwards says Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam should resign if he's in the racist yearbook photo. Northam was a co-host of a six-figure fundraiser for Edwards last year. http://bit.ly/2WEIe7X

Saints: One of the perks of being Louisiana's governor is access to primo seating in the Superdome for sporting events. Here's more about the crew that joined Gov. John Bel Edwards during the recent Saints-Rams game. http://bit.ly/2DUtSck

Parks: The state is putting finishing touches on contracts that will allow private companies to operate their businesses in state parks and at historical sites. http://bit.ly/2De0Pz4

Abortion: The latest on where Louisiana's "admitting privileges" law stands, after the Supreme Court stopped it from taking effect on Monday. http://bit.ly/2G9wsh9

Water: After almost a year of trying to ward off a drinking water disaster, the governor’s emergency response team is now looking for help from the Louisiana Legislature. http://bit.ly/2t5U11N

K-12: How many Louisiana students are in classrooms with uncertified teachers? It depends on who you ask. http://bit.ly/2MQHHLJ

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Capital Area Road and Bridge District meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Joint Natural Resources meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments