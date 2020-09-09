Have a question for the candidates for Baton Rouge mayor?
The Advocate and Louisiana Public Broadcasting are hosting a forum Tuesday for candidates running for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president’s office.
Scheduled to take part are incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, former state Rep. Steve Carter, attorney E Eric Guirard, state Rep. Denise Marcelle, businessman Jordan Piazza and Metro Councilman Matt Watson.
Topics for discussion will range widely, from law enforcement and coronavirus to St. George and flood protection.
Some of our questions will come from the public.
The 90-minute forum will be shown on theadvocate.com and on lpb.org starting at 10 a.m.