A proposed law to help minimize flood risks created by Livingston Parish's booming growth has hit a road block just as local leaders were poised to vote on the measure.

After weeks of contentious debate over the drainage impact fees, the parish council deferred the matter back to committee in lieu of a Nov. 18 vote.

The ordinance would require developers building in unincorporated parts of the parish to pay a one-time fee for off-site drainage.

Flooding fears have increased in the parish as more developments cropped up over the last decade — anxieties heightened after the devastation in 2016 when so many residents lost their homes. Development brings more concrete and asphalt, which can worsen flooding.

"Every single development that come before me, the constituents surrounding that development are upset that (it) is going to negatively impact their quality of life," District 9 Councilman Shane Mack said during a recent public meeting.

Last month, a group of irate homeowners living on a street in Mack's district voiced displeasure in a public meeting about flooding they believed would worsen with the construction of several new houses in their small neighborhood.

Similar concerns prompted the parish council to adopt an historic new zoning ordinance in August. That approval marked a critical turning point in the local government's efforts to address drainage problems and rein in developers as the parish grows more crowded.

While the zoning debate had often been heated in the past over the prospect of rampant government oversight, the actual passage of the land-use laws was a quiet affair.

The conversation surrounding establishing a parish impact fee has been far louder.

Arguments over precise wording, potential legal obstacles and whether a taxing district would address the parish's drainage woes more effectively have spanned multiple council appearances. A taxing district would establish a recurring source of revenue for the parish's ongoing drainage maintenance and improvement, rather than a one-time payment levied on developers.

In the last public meeting before Thanksgiving when impact fees were slated for a vote, the ordinance was pushed back to committee amid protests from a homebuilder association, several council members and a pointed letter from the parish attorney.

Mack, a vocal advocate of impact fees, said this week that he understands the council's hesitancy to move forward and that ultimately members "want to make sure that (they're) doing the right thing."

"It’s a one-time fee," Mack said. "And you can’t fix all of the drainage issues in Livingston Parish with a one-time fee. But this is going to go to immediately fix some of the problems directly related to development."

Livingston Parish saw the seventh fastest growth in the state, according to the 2020 census, rising by 11.1% to 142,282 people last year.

District 5 Councilman R.C. "Bubba" Harris noted in the last meeting that he believed the council was "about six years late bringing this up." It was a sentiment many council members shared, with some saying impact fees should have been introduced decades ago.

"We’ve been hammered with development and hammered with development," District 7 Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse said. "I have to be honest when I say the developers are the least of my worries when it comes to this. If it affects the developers in a way that will cost them more money, then so be it."

Girlinghouse later bemoaned the parish's delay in passing zoning ordinances, arguing laws on the books years ago could have helped the council get ahead of their drainage problems.

"It’s the hand we were dealt when we all took office," he said. "It doesn’t mean we have to leave it that way. I believe in my heart this council has the guts to do the right thing. We just need to be on point and do it as efficiently and quickly as possible because the development is coming."

Proponents of development have criticized the ordinance as written, claiming much of the language has been lifted from similar laws in Ascension and St. Tammany parishes without making provisions for Livingston's unique issues.

"It’s almost a classic cut-and-paste without knowing the true needs of Livingston Parish," said Melissa Parmelee, vice president of government and community relations for the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

In an HBA letter submitted to the council last week, the organization also alleged homeowners will ultimately be the ones footing the bill for the impact fees, affecting affordable housing.

"With every $1,000 added to the price of a home, 366 potential homebuyers are priced out of the market," the letter says.

Parmelee's organization is against the ordinance in its current form, but does not oppose impact fees in general, she said. "There’s just so many things to make them correct and sustainable," she added, such as conducting an impact fee study — which the parish hasn't done.

A letter from the parish attorney also cautioned the council to be careful about stipulating what is done after the fee is collected and how the fee amount is calculated. This missive, in part, stalled the vote as the ordinance committee reconvenes to consider the draft language.

Amid the push to consider a taxing district, Mack has reminded council members that of the four Gravity Drainage Districts in the parish, one remains unfunded. He believes passing impact fees could finance that drainage district, as well as supplement funding for the others.

A taxing district, on the other hand, could provide for retention and drainage maintenance, he said, while the impact fees would go toward drainage enhancements outside of a new development "so it could later be maintained at a lower cost by the district."

"You don’t do those two things and you’re going to suffer, trust me," Mack said. "Both of those things are going to end up costing homeowners a little more money inside a development. But what’s the alternative? A disastrous drainage system that doesn’t work for anybody."