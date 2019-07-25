Today in The Rundown: The latest on the governor's race; health care updates; how the criminal justice reform efforts are going; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 79
Days until runoff: 114
Days until inauguration: 152
The News
LAGov: The fight to be the GOP candidate on the ballot against Gov. John Bel Edwards has seen another flare. http://bit.ly/310chZl
LAGov: Eddie Rispone has hit the airwaves with his first TV ad. http://bit.ly/30WIAIA
Health care: Louisiana was in the national spotlight this week for its novel new method of securing Hep C-curing drugs. http://bit.ly/2JYfG3M
Medicaid: After two rounds of quarterly wage checks that are part of a new eligibility system for Louisiana’s Medicaid program, the number of people enrolled in Medicaid expansion in the state has fallen by nearly 51,000 people. http://bit.ly/2LIglcQ
Campaign cash: A look at the 2Q fundraising numbers for the Louisiana congressional delegation: http://bit.ly/2JUR0cw
Criminal justice: Louisiana continued to see better-than-predicted results from the second year of its comprehensive criminal justice reforms, recording $17.8 million in savings from a further drop in the state's prison population from July 1, 2018, to June 30 of this year. http://bit.ly/2LHXUFo
Family leave: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is working on a bipartisan proposal to provide for paid family leave. http://bit.ly/2LDzGvT
LSU: A former LSU employee says the university threw him "under the bus" when a project faced scrutiny. http://bit.ly/2LJpNge
