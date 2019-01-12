Gov. John Bel Edwards and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have made a sweet bet over the outcome of Sunday's NFL playoff match between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Saints win, Wolf will be shipping some of Pennsylvania's own Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpet treats to the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. If the Eagles win, Edwards will send Wolf king cakes straight from Louisiana.

The two announced the bet in a series of tweets Saturday morning -- a day ahead of the game, which will take place in the Superdome in New Orleans.

It's common for governors whose home teams are playing in major athletic events to enter into these types of "friendly wagers." Both Wolf and Edwards are Democrats.

"Good thing we’re #HomeInTheDome! WHODAT!" Edwards wrote in his online message.

Wolf also seems confident in his chances: "Looking forward to a sweet win," he wrote.

The Saints and Eagles kick off at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

I've got a friendly wager on Sunday's #NFLPlayoffs game with @GovernorTomWolf. If the @Saints win, he'll send me some Pennsylvania Tastykakes. If the @eagles win, I'll send him a delicious Louisiana King Cake. Good thing we’re #HomeInTheDome! WHODAT! — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 12, 2019

The @Eagles play the @Saints tomorrow in the #PHIvsNO #NFLPlayoffs. I bet @LouisianaGov Jon Bel Edwards @Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets that the Birds would win. He's betting New Orleans' speciality king cakes. Looking forward to a sweet win. 😏 #GoBirds #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dg8ick0LiJ — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 12, 2019