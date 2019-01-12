NO.saintspep.011119.01247.jpg
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf have made a sweet bet over the outcome of Sunday's NFL playoff match between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Saints win, Wolf will be shipping some of Pennsylvania's own Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpet treats to the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. If the Eagles win, Edwards will send Wolf king cakes straight from Louisiana. 

The two announced the bet in a series of tweets Saturday morning -- a day ahead of the game, which will take place in the Superdome in New Orleans.

It's common for governors whose home teams are playing in major athletic events to enter into these types of "friendly wagers." Both Wolf and Edwards are Democrats.

"Good thing we’re #HomeInTheDome! WHODAT!" Edwards wrote in his online message.

Wolf also seems confident in his chances: "Looking forward to a sweet win," he wrote.

The Saints and Eagles kick off at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

