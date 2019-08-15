The candidacy of state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle's lone opponent for the Louisiana House of Representatives is under challenge in Baton Rouge district court.
A petition filed Tuesday says that Amy Marie Pollard, who filed to run against Marcelle, does not live in the House district and should be disqualified.
The action was filed on behalf of three residents who say they live in Marcelle's House district -- Alfred Bell and Myles and Carolyn Reed.
The petition says that, based on Pollard's qualifying form, she lives in House District 69 and thus does not meet the qualifications to run against Marcelle.
The incumbent and Pollard are both Democrats.
Neither could be reached for comment Thursday morning.
If the challenge is successful Marcelle will win re-election without a campaign since Pollard is her lone challenger.
The petition is awaiting action in the 19th Judicial District Court.
