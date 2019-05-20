A proposal to exempt manufacturers from paying sales taxes on utilities like steam and electric power--a move that would eventually cost the state about $60 million--won the backing of the Louisiana House Monday.
But the bill, which undoes a part of the sales tax deal struck by lawmakers last year to shore up the budget, faces a tough road ahead. It moves to the Senate, which is more closely aligned with the governor, who has said he opposes most tax breaks that would threaten the budget agreement.
State Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, changed his bill to phase in the exemption, lessening the impact on next year’s budget to about $16 million. Eventually, it would cost the state around $62 million in lost revenues.
Stefanski’s bill was backed by industry groups, and won approval from the House on a 63-37 vote Monday.
“This is something (companies) are telling me would directly benefit them,” Stefanski said, adding he thinks they would add jobs if the bill passed.
Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens said the administration opposes the bill because of its impact on the state general fund.
"We are working to avoid additional cuts to the state general fund, now that the budget is finally stabilized," Stephens said.
State Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, questioned whether businesses would use their tax savings from the legislation to hire workers, and noted it would undo part of the sales tax deal struck last year.