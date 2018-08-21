What impact the planned widening of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will have on private homes and other property is one of the key questions ahead of next week's public meetings on the $350 million expansion.

"I do know that people are concerned that there is this plan that people have to be displaced," state Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge, said Tuesday. "They are concerned."

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the public will be able to see the specifics of the widening work during what DOTD calls open houses.

"It is accurate to say that we own the vast majority of the length of the pathway," Wilson said. "The majority of what is going to be needed is just land, pieces of property, as opposed to the entire lot."

The proposal would add a new lane in each direction for much of the corridor between the Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split.

The overhaul would also make changes to exits along the way, including a longer westbound on-ramp and eastbound off-ramp at Acadian Thruway; the elimination of off- and on-ramps at Perkins Road and a revamped, Dalrymple/Washington Street exit for eastbound motorists.

The work is the biggest part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' $600 million transportation plan, including about $110 million to improve access to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport by upgrading I-10 at Loyola Avenue.

The affected stretch in Baton Rouge covers roughly 3 1/2 miles.

About 80,000 cars and trucks use the route daily.

The first public display of the outline is set for Tuesday at McKinley Middle Magnet School.

On Wednesday the plans will be on display at the Addis Community Center and on Thursday at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

All three sessions are set for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilson and other backers say the expansion will offer major relief for traffic-choked Baton Rouge.

Unlike previous efforts, this one is backed by a governor.

Also, supporters say another major stumbling block in the past -- how to pay for the work -- can be done by using federal bonds, then repaying the money yearly with a portion of federal revenue for state projects.

Wilson has said he hopes to have the financing in place by the end of the year, with work starting in 2019.

Legislative committees and the State Bond Commission have also signed off on initial plans.

But Edwards' announcement reawakened fears from some business owners around the Perkins Road overpass area, some of whom believe the work will damage or destroy their bars, restaurants and shops.

Also, Wilson on Monday evening is set to address the Southside Civic Association, which says it represents about 1,800 households on the south side of Perkins Road.

Sal Christina, a member of the group, said Tuesday the widening project has sparked questions from members, including how it will affect traffic in the area.

"Quite frankly, we don't have all the answers for them," Christina said.

Smith said the plans are sparking concerns among some residents because earlier interstate work upended neighborhoods in south Baton Rouge, including areas around the Washington Street exit and McKinley Middle Magnet.

"All of that was neighborhood," she said. "All of those people were displaced because of the interstate."

The feeling in some quarters, Smith said, is "here we go again."

There are unofficial estimates that about 50 pieces of private property could be affected by the expansion.

Wilson said he does not have a number, including how many homes could be in the way.

"You will be able to see all of the properties we have identified," he said of the public meetings.

Some business owners have criticized plans to remove on- and off-ramps at Perkins Road because they say it will dampen access for customers.

"That could add a great deal of capacity for parking and green space accommodations," Wilson said.

