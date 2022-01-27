Gov. John Bel Edwards flew to the nation's Capitol on Wednesday, but Louisiana politicos shouldn't expect to see him partying it up at Washington Mardis Gras.
Thanks to a surge in coronavirus cases, the governor plans to skip out on the biggest events at the annual gathering in D.C. this weekend for elected officials, lobbyists and big donors.
"We just wanted to make sure that we were being as safe as possible during the COVID spike," the governor's spokesperson, Christina Stephens, said.
Edwards is speaking Thursday morning to the Committee of 100, a business leaders group, and may attend a luncheon afterwards at the Kennedy Center for mega-donor Richard Lipsey, the King of this year's Mystick Krewe of Louisianians.
But he won't attend the "Louisiana Alive!" salute to the state's congressional delegation Thursday night or the ball on Saturday.
Instead, Edwards will spend much of the week meeting with fellow governors and federal cabinet officials at the National Governors Association winter gathering, Stephens said.
"There is a lot of work being done," she added.
Edwards will return to Louisiana on Monday.