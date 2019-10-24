Taxpayers on Thursday will get their first look at details of a $30 million project aimed at making it easier for westbound motorists on Interstate 10 to exit at College Drive.

The state Department of Transportation and Development is holding an "open house public meeting" from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the plans.

The gathering will take place at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Avenue.

Under current traffic patterns, travelers heading west on I-10 have to cross two lanes of high-speed traffic, including those merging onto I-10 from I-12, to reach College Drive.

Louisiana panel signs off on $30M College Drive flyover in Baton Rouge -- 1 of 3 big projects A key legislative panel Monday signed off on initial plans to build a $30 million flyover to College Drive from Interstate 10 west.

What officials envision is construction of a flyover ramp from I-10 and an exit ramp from I-12 to reach College instead.

The work is among the first projects in the $380 million widening of I-10 from the "new" Mississippi River bridge to the I-10/12 split.

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

A continuous looping slide presentation will also be shown.

The I-10 work is part of a $650 million transportation push unveiled in January, 2018 by Gov. John Bel Edwards that is being financed with federal bonds.

The State Bond Commission in March approved the sale of $185 million in bonds, including the College Drive flyover and $77.6 million for a new entrance to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The later includes a new interchange at I-10 at Loyola Drive in Kenner to speed access to the airport.

The widening of off-ramps at Loyola and the expansion of both Loyola and Veterans Memorial Boulevard is also in the works.

The federal bonds are called GARVEE -- Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle.

The state's debt will be paid off by using a portion of annual federal aid that would otherwise be used for other projects.

