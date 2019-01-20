Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will be heading back to Harvard University this spring as a visiting fellow at the school’s Institute of Politics.
Landrieu and former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter will both return to continue discussions from a fall study group titled “Politics, Potholes and Public Service,” which focused on local government.
Landrieu's name continues to appear on lists of potential dark horse candidates in next year’s Democratic presidential primaries. Landrieu has repeatedly said he is not planning to run, and spending time teaching in Massachusetts – rather than heading to early primary states Iowa and New Hampshire like other candidates in the race – could be seen as potentially bolstering those denials.
Of course, Massachusetts is right next door to New Hampshire.
Other fellows in the program include Andrew Gillum, the Democratic former mayor of Tallahassee who lost his bid to become governor of Florida last year; Heidi Heitkamp, who was defeated in her bid to retain her seat as a Democratic senator from North Dakota; and former Republican U.S. Reps. Barbara Comstock and Carlos Curbelo, who were both unseated in last year’s election.