Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
Edwards' office is "in the process of drafting a letter to the Louisiana State Inspector General, asking him to investigate allegations made in the New York Times story on the Ware Youth Center," Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice spokesperson Nicolette Gordon said in a written statement.
A spokesman for the governor's office said Tuesday the letter was being drafted and could be sent this week. Stephen Street, the state inspector general, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The allegations in the Times report are wide-ranging and span years: They have been especially severe in recent years, with at least 64 suicide attempts at Ware in 2019 and 2020 — a rate higher than at any other juvenile facility in the state. Guards are accused in the report of raping girls, using aggressive physical restraints and maintaining control by bribing children with food to assault other children.
Though OJJ does does not run the Ware facility, Ware does operate as a contractor providing services for the state juvenile justice agency, Gordon said. The Times' reporting found that the majority of girls incarcerated in Louisiana are held there.
"We are hopeful the Inspector General will conduct a thorough and timely investigation that will inform the appropriate actions to take," Gordon said.
Administrators at Ware did not return phone and emailed messages by press time.
The Times' reporting said it drew on more than 100 interviews with people previously held at Ware and current and former staff members, thousands of pages of records and court documents and hours of security footage. Many of the allegations are corroborated by written complaints and eyewitness accounts of other incarcerated youth.
Children at the facility have tied socks, towels and sheets around their necks, swallowed baby powder, screws, and fluid from an ice pack, and two tried to drown themselves, the Times found. Two administrators repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted girls, according to eyewitness accounts in multiple formal complaints reported by the Times, but neither of those men have been prosecuted, the story says.
The report says the local District Attorney has prosecuted three Ware guards in her 13 years there and offered all three plea deals. The DA, Julie Jones, did not return an email from The Advocate | The Times-Picayune seeking a response to the allegations in the Times' story.
The Times' report comes amid a crisis in Louisiana's youth jails run by the Office of Juvenile Justice — a pattern of what advocates and former youth justice officials describe as the agency's deepening failure to maintain safety and some services at existing facilities.
The state recently moved a group of incarcerated youth to a new facility at the State Penitentiary at Angola, part of a last-ditch effort to address parts of that crisis.