Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal’s group, America Next, has gotten involved in New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race, according to WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H.
America Next, founded by Jindal in 2013, is targeting three Democratic U.S. Senate incumbents – including New Hampshire’s Sen. Maggie Hassan – with a television ad blitz totaling $2.8 million.
“People in New Hampshire, Arizona and Nevada believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President,” Jindal told WMUR.
The group commissioned a poll by OnMessage Inc., one of whose partners is Jindal’s political strategist and former chief of staff Timmy Teepell. The poll showed that 58 percent of Granite Staters believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction while 35 percent believe it is headed in the right direction.
Jindal’s group is going after President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending package before Congress on stations carrying the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC championship football games this weekend. The buy includes expensive media markets like Boston, Las Vegas, and Phoenix as well as Manchester.
The New Hampshire component totals $1.18 million and the commericial will appear on WMUR and Boston stations WCVB, WFXT and WBZ, according to WMUR.
The group’s ad on Hassan portrays a New York millionaire enjoying his riches while holding up in his second home during the pandemic, and then reading that he will be awarded a tax cut. The commercial pushes Hassan to reject the proposed changes to state and local tax deductions. “Vote no on Biden’s Better for Millionaires Plan,” the narrator says.
In Arizona, the ad blames Biden for an increase in illegal immigration. “And Mark Kelly refuses to stop it. Too far. Too fast,” says the narrator.
In Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is criticized for causing inflation by backing Biden 97% of the time. "Tell Cortez Masto put the brakes on Joe Biden," the narrator concludes.
“If these senators support President Biden’s plan, they do so at their own peril," Jindal told WMUR.