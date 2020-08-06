Ascension Parish Councilman Joel Robert offered one more apology Thursday night to the council secretary for his expletive-laden voicemail last month after he helped sponsor a resolution censuring himself for his words.

Robert had previously sent Council Secretary Cinnamon McKey, her husband and others written apologies for the angry voice message that he left for McKey on July 30.

In the voicemail, Robert voiced his displeasure with McKey because his letter about a controversial neighborhood development that had been before the council July 27 was not read in his absence. The voice message left for McKey included several profanities.

On Thursday, Robert seconded a motion from Councilman Aaron Lawler to adopt the censure resolution, which had been put forward by Council Chair Teri Casso.

The resolution calls for his public rebuke by the council for "unprofessional and discourteous treatment of a parish employee." The resolution was approved without opposition from his fellow council members.

"I just wanted to publicly say, "Cinnamon, I'm, from the bottom of my heart, sorry. It will never happen again. It was inappropriate. Thank you," he said after the vote during the virtual council meeting.

The resolution prompted no other discussion from the council. Casso, who, along with her husband, has been ill with the novel coronavirus, was not present for the meeting.

McKey was in the parish offices for the online meeting, while Robert was in a home. The resolution has no effect on Robert's status as a member of the council.

Robert, a first-term councilman who represents the Pelican Point area and part of Donaldsonville, opposed the antebellum-style project proposed off La. 73 in Prairieville. The council failed to overturn the Planning Commission's denial of the project, without Robert's vote July 27.

Robert has said the comments were out of character for him but that he was upset the letter hadn't been read out loud during the council meeting last month.

McKey doesn't have the authority to set the agenda. Casso is among those who do.

Parish officials pointed out, though, that the council had met on July 27 as a parish Planning Commission appeal board. Under parish ordinance, that kind of meeting has no agenda for which time could have been reserved to read Robert's letter. In that setting, the council only conducts the appeal procedure.

Also, the virtual setting of the appeal meeting also hindered the ability to read comments of any kind out loud, officials added.

Robert's voice message also prompted a subsequent exchange between the councilman and the secretary's husband, in which Robert claims he was verbally threatened, the councilman and others said.

Sheriff Bobby Webre has said, after hearing a recording that Robert has, that he didn't consider the comments from McKey's husband as a threat.