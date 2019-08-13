WASHINGTON — More than any other state, Louisiana residents say they oppose abortion in any case, a new poll reports.

The nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute's poll found nearly a quarter of the state's residents oppose abortion, even in cases of rape and incest.

The state has some of the nation's strictest anti-abortion laws, including a law passed this year that would prohibit women from ending a pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

Louisiana's 'heartbeat' abortion ban isn't in effect, but these restrictions will soon be While Louisiana's ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy drew the nation's attention, Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers enacted …

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, is a supporter of anti-abortion legislation and signed the heartbeat bill into law.

In Louisiana, 23 percent of those polled said that abortion should be illegal in all cases. According to PRRI's poll, 5 percent of residents in Vermont oppose abortion.

About 34 percent of Louisiana residents surveyed say abortion should be legal in most or all cases and more than half say it should be illegal in most cases.

Gov. Edwards says he's not concerned about losing Democratic support over anti-abortion law After receiving backlash from parts of his political base for signing a six-week abortion ban into law, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he …