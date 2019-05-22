WASHINGTON — After President Trump's explosive meeting with Democratic leaders of Congress on Wednesday, Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy blasted the federal legislative branch — Democrats in particular — for doing "Zero, Zilch, Nada” while focusing on probes in to the Trump administration and Washington gridlock.

“I say this gently, and I say this hopefully constructively, to my friends in the House leadership: The House leadership needs to urinate or get off the pot," Kennedy, a first-term senator from Madisonville, said during a fiery speech on the U.S. Senate floor hours after Trump addressed the media in the Rose Garden.

"The House leadership needs to indict the president of the United States, impeach him, and let us hold a trial – he won’t be convicted. “What I hope happens is that my friends in House leadership and the administration sit down and talk – not talk like 8--year-olds in the back of a minivan fighting – but talk constructively about how their behavior could impact important institutions in this country and work it out.”

Trump was scheduled to meet at the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other influential Democrats about infrastructure and other priorities. But the president abruptly left the meeting to hold a news conference during which he took aim at Democrats who have continued to push for steps toward impeachment.

"Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in to look at people that have just said that I was doing a cover up. I don't do cover-ups," Trump said. "I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure ... you can’t do it under these circumstances.”

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders held a news conference at the Capitol after the president's remarks.

"We had hoped that we could give this president an opportunity to have a signature infrastructure initiative to create jobs, to improve the quality of life, to just do so much for our country on the ongoing – not only the jobs it created by building, but the commerce it would promote," Pelosi said in her recounting of what happened. "He just took a pass and it just makes me wonder why he did that."

"In any event, I pray for the president of the United States, and I pray for the United States of America," she added.

Hours later, Kennedy lamented that nearly a quarter of Congress' time in the current term has passed with little reason for fanfare. He accused House Democratic leaders of making it a priority "to harass the president" while pushing bills that “don’t have a hope in Hades of passing.”

“We call those bills ‘messaging bills,’" he said. “They’re not designed for the next generation, they’re designed for the next election.”

