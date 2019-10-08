BR.wildvotingmachines0134.adv bf
Voting machines are rolled out to be loaded up into box trucks at the BR warehouse and transferred to the precincts Monday Nov. 5, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special election-week edition of The Rundown... We've entered the final stretch with Election Day on Saturday. Here's what you may have missed over the weekend and on Monday...

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 4

Days until runoff: 34

Days until inauguration: 102

The News

LAGov: Gov. John Bel Edwards appeared just a week ago to be coasting toward a possible outright victory in this week's primary, but Republicans are now pulling out all the stops to try to unseat the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. http://bit.ly/2OzUUvv

Democrats: Gov. Edwards is leaning heavily on traditionally-black churches to secure support from a crucial voter base. http://bit.ly/2MrD7DM

Issues: None of the major candidates for governor have offered detailed policy proposals. http://bit.ly/33cEz3E

SCOTUS: The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over whether juries must be unanimous in their verdicts — the result of a challenge to Louisiana's split-jury law that voters nullified last year. http://bit.ly/2MnshPd

Abortion: Federal appellate judges in New Orleans on Monday heard arguments on whether Mississippi can prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks — a case that could decide the fate of a similar law in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2MnrihZ

ICYMI: President Donald Trump heads to Louisiana Friday to campaign against Gov. John Bel Edwards' reelection. http://bit.ly/31UGjhK

Trump: Donald Trump Jr. rallied Republicans in Lafayette on Monday. http://bit.ly/2nqeDCu

LAGOP: Vice President Mike Pence was in Louisiana over the weekend to stump for the Republican gubernatorial candidates. http://bit.ly/2pMQkzo

St. George: Early voter turnout in East Baton Rouge Parish has spiked this year, especially in the St. George area, but it's unclear what that may mean for the effort to carve a new city out of the southeastern portion of the parish. http://bit.ly/2MkvOxW

Department of Justice: AG Jeff Landry is seeking a second term in a race that will be decided this weekend. http://bit.ly/2oprbdL

LALege: Rep. Stephanie Hilferty faces challenges from her left and right in her bid for re-election to House District 94. http://bit.ly/2IwSE4e

LALege: Four Democrats are running to replace term-limited state Rep. Walt Leger, who holds the second-highest position in the state House and narrowly lost a race for House speaker in 2016. http://bit.ly/33gnSnV

LALege: State Sen. Regina Barrow and challenger Gary Chambers faced off at the Press Club of Baton Rouge meeting Monday over public schools, the north Baton Rouge economy and the merits of legalizing marijuana. http://bit.ly/2OrsZxC

Jefferson Parish: The growing animus in the Jefferson Parish president's race was on full display during a half-hour debate among the three candidates on WWL-TV Monday night. http://bit.ly/2oVORGF

EcoDevo: The Trump administration struck back at Gov. Edwards' suggestion that tariffs could be to blame for the recent shuttering of a LaPlace steel mill. http://bit.ly/2niBUWS

Happening today

  • Candidates endorsed by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish speak at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at noon at Café Américain in Baton Rouge.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in an I-10 widening ground breaking event at 9 a.m. in Breaux Bridge.
  • Edwards then continues his election-week statewide tour with a rally with educators at Luna Bar and Grill in Lake Charles at 4 p.m.

Tweet Beat

