Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special election-week edition of The Rundown... We've entered the final stretch with Election Day on Saturday. Here's what you may have missed over the weekend and on Monday...
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 4
Days until runoff: 34
Days until inauguration: 102
The News
LAGov: Gov. John Bel Edwards appeared just a week ago to be coasting toward a possible outright victory in this week's primary, but Republicans are now pulling out all the stops to try to unseat the only Democratic governor in the Deep South. http://bit.ly/2OzUUvv
Democrats: Gov. Edwards is leaning heavily on traditionally-black churches to secure support from a crucial voter base. http://bit.ly/2MrD7DM
Issues: None of the major candidates for governor have offered detailed policy proposals. http://bit.ly/33cEz3E
SCOTUS: The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over whether juries must be unanimous in their verdicts — the result of a challenge to Louisiana's split-jury law that voters nullified last year. http://bit.ly/2MnshPd
Abortion: Federal appellate judges in New Orleans on Monday heard arguments on whether Mississippi can prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks — a case that could decide the fate of a similar law in Louisiana. http://bit.ly/2MnrihZ
ICYMI: President Donald Trump heads to Louisiana Friday to campaign against Gov. John Bel Edwards' reelection. http://bit.ly/31UGjhK
Trump: Donald Trump Jr. rallied Republicans in Lafayette on Monday. http://bit.ly/2nqeDCu
LAGOP: Vice President Mike Pence was in Louisiana over the weekend to stump for the Republican gubernatorial candidates. http://bit.ly/2pMQkzo
St. George: Early voter turnout in East Baton Rouge Parish has spiked this year, especially in the St. George area, but it's unclear what that may mean for the effort to carve a new city out of the southeastern portion of the parish. http://bit.ly/2MkvOxW
Department of Justice: AG Jeff Landry is seeking a second term in a race that will be decided this weekend. http://bit.ly/2oprbdL
LALege: Rep. Stephanie Hilferty faces challenges from her left and right in her bid for re-election to House District 94. http://bit.ly/2IwSE4e
LALege: Four Democrats are running to replace term-limited state Rep. Walt Leger, who holds the second-highest position in the state House and narrowly lost a race for House speaker in 2016. http://bit.ly/33gnSnV
LALege: State Sen. Regina Barrow and challenger Gary Chambers faced off at the Press Club of Baton Rouge meeting Monday over public schools, the north Baton Rouge economy and the merits of legalizing marijuana. http://bit.ly/2OrsZxC
Jefferson Parish: The growing animus in the Jefferson Parish president's race was on full display during a half-hour debate among the three candidates on WWL-TV Monday night. http://bit.ly/2oVORGF
EcoDevo: The Trump administration struck back at Gov. Edwards' suggestion that tariffs could be to blame for the recent shuttering of a LaPlace steel mill. http://bit.ly/2niBUWS
Happening today
- Candidates endorsed by the Republican Party of East Baton Rouge Parish speak at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon at noon at Café Américain in Baton Rouge.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in an I-10 widening ground breaking event at 9 a.m. in Breaux Bridge.
- Edwards then continues his election-week statewide tour with a rally with educators at Luna Bar and Grill in Lake Charles at 4 p.m.
Tweet Beat
LA GOV poll, with leaners(JMC Analytics):John Bel Edwards 47Eddie Rispone 22Ralph Abraham 19Important note: Early vote was huge, disproportionately Repub turnout.https://t.co/8FiemPGjBG— Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) October 7, 2019
Decision won't come down until some point in 2020, but an important case for Louisiana is being argued before SCOTUS this afternoon. Follow @johnsimerman for all the updates. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/EBiKesHBfT— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 7, 2019
You may have noticed @NOLAnews is rolling out political endorsements (@theadvocatebr doesn't endorse candidates)... I have nothing to do with endorsements. I don't even know who they are endorsing until I read it just like you all. Just wanted to make that clear :) #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 7, 2019
Usually for Dems to win in LA, the formula is getting a 30% black electorate + pulling >30% of the white vote. Wonder if JBE is a rare Dem who’s more successful w/ the latter. @WinWithJMC has JBE at 31% with whites, while the black turnout has lagged in the EV. #lalege https://t.co/kZEM0AnVNP— J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) October 7, 2019
That’s a wrap! Early voting in Louisiana has ended. Expect a record turnout for a Gubernatorial election. This is it: we are in the final stretch for candidates and campaigns. Who’s ready to #PutPeopleFirst #lalege #lagov— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) October 5, 2019
Thank you @VP for taking the time to meet with the family of fallen @MandevillePD Capt. Liberto. Your kind words mean so much! #ThinBlueLine #BackTheBlue #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/NTvRQMq2zr— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) October 5, 2019
.@vp is meeting with the Coast Guard and a conservative group (both closed to press) before a “unity rally” with @lagop and @EddieRispone and @DocAbraham at 1. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/7q7xCQK2qR— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 5, 2019
Hey y'all! Jayce is taking personal leave from the @LouisianaGov official comms office to come help out on the last week of the campaign! Follow him all week @JayceGenco for updates from the trail. #lagov #lalege #TeamJBE https://t.co/AZKV9VMyuw— Eric Holl (@FrederickHoll) October 7, 2019
Acadiana state house delegation ready for @DonaldJTrumpJr rally #lagov pic.twitter.com/yfmVHBp1Tw— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) October 7, 2019
According to this poll, @JohnBelforLA is more popular in Louisiana than @realDonaldTrump is... #lalege #lagov https://t.co/weciXJvz7Y— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 7, 2019
It wouldn’t be a @realDonaldTrump/@DocAbraham rally without Abe and the Abrahamobile! #LAgov #LAlege #Doc4Gov pic.twitter.com/za5emKBMM1— John Vick (@LTJohnVick) October 7, 2019
