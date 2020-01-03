Motorists on eastbound Interstate 10 at Highland Road will notice a change in traffic patterns, possibly starting Sunday, as part of the I-10 expansion between Highland and La. 73 in suburban Ascension Parish.
As drivers approach the Highland Road overpass, they will be directed to a portion of a new bridge over Highland so crews can demolish the existing eastbound overpass, according to state officials.
Demolition should take about two weeks and will begin Sunday, weather permitting.
Highland is closed after 9 p.m. during demolition but reopened each morning.
After the old overpass is taken down crews will construct the third segment of the new I-10 bridge over Highland, which will accommodate three lanes of traffic each way.
Completion of the new bridge is one of the last steps for the project, which is expanding I-10 from four lanes to six between Highland and Prairieville.