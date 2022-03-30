U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy confirmed to Politico what The Advocate reported on Sunday: that he’s seriously considering a run for governor next year.
“They’ve seen what I’ve done on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, see what I did on Covid relief in December” 2020, Cassidy told Politico on Tuesday. “They obviously see I’m trying to do good things for the state. And they like it.”
He said he would decide whether to run for governor at the end of the year.
By then, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who like Cassidy is a Republican, is likely to have been re-elected to a second term and will have to decide whether he wants to make the race. Kennedy is much more popular than Cassidy in Louisiana.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democrat holding statewide office in Louisiana, cannot run for re-election in 2023.
Cassidy, 64, has been approached in recent months by moderate Democrats and Republicans who see him as their best option after the senator broke with former President Donald Trump by voting in February 2021 that Trump was guilty of inciting a riot at the Capitol one month earlier.
How's this for a political turnabout. Republicans are chastising Bill Cassidy. Democrats praise him.
Cassidy had cruised to re-election in November 2020 with Trump’s strong support and a strong pro-Trump voting record. But he said he couldn’t accept Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
Tony Clayton, who is the district attorney for West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes, hosted an event for Cassidy at his home in December that drew a large racially-mixed crowd, Clayton said.
But Cassidy’s vote against Trump has enraged conservatives.
A poll released on Sunday by Baton Rouge pollster John Couvillon showed that only 38% of voters have a favorable view of Cassidy while 49% have an unfavorable view.
“Cassidy is underwater,” Couvillon said.
Kennedy appears to be the most popular elected official in Louisiana, with a 53% positive to 38% negative approval rating.
Three statewide Republicans are giving every indication that they are running for governor. They are: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder.
Kennedy led all of them and Cassidy in a hypothetical race by Couvillon.
Cassidy told Politico that he believes he has time to win over former supporters.
“There’s obviously going to be some people who carry [hard feelings about the impeachment vote], but there’s some people who applaud it,” Cassidy told Politico. “I suspect there are some people who say, ‘Well, you know, maybe I don’t care about the vote, but I certainly like the fact that we’re going to have universal access to affordable high speed internet’ because of what I worked on.”
Either Cassidy or Kennedy could run for governor without giving up his Senate seat.
So why would Cassidy or Kennedy consider giving up a plum perch in the Senate?
“Being in the Senate is a great job, but you can get more done these days as a governor than a senator,” said Ron Faucheux, a New Orleans-based pollster and former Democratic state legislator who has both publicly and privately touted Cassidy’s chances of running. “Governors, particularly in Louisiana, have a bigger influence on where the state is going. It’s probably an easier or more pleasant to be a senator, but you can do more things as a governor, running departments or programs. I’d rather be governor.”