Former Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker discussed her experience with abortion Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at a Louisiana Right to Life rally on the steps of the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. The group also held events in New Orleans and Shreveport to publicize the 40 or so agencies available to help women bring their pregnancies to full term. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a challenge to Mississippi’s law that forbids the pregnancy-ending procedure 15 weeks after conception. The high court limited debate to the constitutionality of the 48-year-old standard of fetus viability used since Roe v Wade. Advocates on both sides believe the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court will overrule Roe.