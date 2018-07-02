Louisiana could be in for even more federal assistance to aid the state's flood control efforts, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves said Monday.
"We have been working on five different federal funding streams," Graves said during the Press Club of Baton Rouge's regular luncheon on Monday. "This is something we've been working on for about 15 months."
"Stay tuned, because we're continuing to work on this," Graves added, declining to offer more specifics or an official timeline.
Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, has spearheaded Louisiana's efforts in Congress to help the state recover from historic floods in 2016 and prevent the next flood through resiliency projects.
“By being proactive, we save billions of dollars because these communities are protected and resilient and we’re not coming in and picking up the pieces after a flood and spending billions," he said.
During his press club address, Graves said he also is continuing to advocate for additional federal investment in transportation to address Baton Rouge's perpetual traffic woes.
"It's threatening the economy," he said. "It's threatening the health of our people."
The Trump administration announced in May new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico and Canada.
A recent Bloomberg report identified Louisiana as the state that stands to see the most dramatic shift in economic output, as business slows through South Louisiana ports. But Graves stopped short of criticizing the trade war.
"Do I like the fact that we are having adverse impacts? No," Graves said. "If we play this right, we can get freer, fairer trade."