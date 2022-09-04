Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities.
Power suppliers are eagerly watching the effort. They’re ready to snap up huge contracts with refineries and chemical plants whose operators think they can save on one of their biggest expenses if they’re allowed to shop around.
The effort is playing out at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, where at least two of the five commissioners say they want to explore changing the decades-old rules that govern the state’s electric system. Historically, those rules have allowed companies like Entergy and Cleco to dominate the market, earning profits on their power plants and operating the wires that carry the power to customers.
If the PSC decides to do away with that model, a flood of suppliers could start selling power here, bringing competition to the market and, theoretically, giving all types of customers choices for where to buy power. Restructuring could take several different forms. Generally, in other states, it has often meant utilities transition into “wires” companies that manage distribution and transmission lines, while other companies operate power plants. Sometimes states designate a default retail provider in a given region for those who don’t want to shop around. The PSC could restructure only for industrial customers.
Opponents say the idea is dangerous and would let companies roam free of regulation, jacking up rates and leaving the state without the power to make sure the grid is stable.
Big table
A long list of interested parties have signed on to debate the issue, including Walmart, which buys power from Entergy, Cleco and SWEPCO for its 137 stores in Louisiana; a group of 25 petrochemical firms including ExxonMobil, Chevron and Monsanto; consumer advocates; renewables developers from outside the state; and the investor-owned utilities who are fighting to keep their local monopolies in place.
The idea of restructuring the power system – sometimes called deregulation – was also pushed by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ climate task force, which recommended exploring the idea as a way to speed up the transition to renewables.
Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican who took office in 2017, started a broad docket on “customer-centered options” in late 2019. But this summer, the effort took on a much sharper focus: the PSC asked interested parties to answer a list of questions starting with: “Do you support full retail open access in the LPSC-jurisdictional portions of Louisiana?” Replies are due next week, and the PSC – which oversees utilities in the entire state, save New Orleans – will hash them out at a meeting on Nov. 2.
Greene said he hopes recommendations will come next year. He said he doesn’t yet know what restructuring should look like. But he believes the state needs to reevaluate the current system, where “captive customers are the only funding source for shareholder-led monopolies.” He said he doesn’t want to diminish the role of the PSC in regulating the grid.
“Customers on all levels stand to benefit from expanding opportunities to allow for more players in the Louisiana power system,” he said in a statement. “The real risk is in not exploring costs to ratepayers if we reject those opportunities.”
Proponents say the time to break up the monopolies may be now: Entergy has plans to build out billions of dollars’ worth of new power plants to replace its aging fleet. Greene said the state should evaluate letting other companies in before ratepayers are “saddled with Entergy rate increases for decades to come.”
Randy Young, a lawyer with Kean Miller who represents the Louisiana Energy Users Group, comprising some of the biggest petrochemical companies in the state, said restructuring would help reduce the amount of new generation capacity needed by Entergy, saving ratepayers money.
Pushback
But the idea has rankled the current investor-owned utilities that generate and distribute electricity in Louisiana, as well as their defenders.
PSC Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, a Metairie Republican, has blasted the notion of restructuring. He said in a recent interview that he thinks electric bills would go up if the state abandoned the current system, and that the PSC would be unable to oversee the grid.
He also argued Greene’s relationship with Bo Staples, a longtime Republican operative in Louisiana who served as Greene’s executive secretary before landing a job at the power giant NextEra, is influencing the push to restructure. NextEra recently landed a historic deal where it sidestepped investor-owned utilities to become a wholesale power supplier to a group of Louisiana co-ops.
“I think that NextEra is at play in this issue, and relationships between commissioners and their former executive assistants and lobbyists all come into play with this issue,” Skrmetta said.
Staples didn’t return calls seeking comment. Greene rejected Skrmetta’s criticism, saying he created the docket in 2019, well before Staples got a job for NextEra. He also said “if Bo is pushing for restructuring, he’s working for the wrong company,” noting NextEra is the parent of the investor-owned utility Florida Power & Light.
Greene said while he’s “agnostic” about which companies provide power, NextEra beat out Louisiana’s incumbent utilities to win the co-ops’ business because they provided a better deal.
Both Entergy and Cleco, which could be roiled by a restructuring, pointed to a Wall Street Journal report from last year suggesting customers in states with deregulated markets paid more for power.
Entergy spokesperson David Freese argued Entergy’s participation in MISO, the grid operator for the central section of the U.S., already provides a competitive wholesale market and noted the company is adding renewables to its portfolio. He also argued changing the rules of the game at the behest of industrial customers would hurt residential customers.
“To the extent that certain industrial customers advocate for deregulation or limited retail access, it is likely that any perceived cost benefits that they are seeking will come directly at the detriment of other customer classes like our residential customers, particularly the most vulnerable,” he said in an email.
Entergy and Cleco have long argued that the current system has led to customers paying relatively low rates. Cleco spokesperson Jennifer Cahill said Louisiana’s PSC should “continue regulating as they have enabled the lowest cost power solutions in the United States.”
‘You got two factions’
Severin Borenstein, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley’s business school who studies competition and regulation, said it’s hard to predict whether restructuring will save ratepayers money. Wholesale power suppliers tend to operate their plants more efficiently, he said, but there is not clear evidence that that actually lowers the price of power because of nuances in the way markets work, he said.
He said there are ways to maintain some control over a deregulated power market. Regulators can set price caps to avoid huge increases like those seen in the 2021 winter storm, when Texas and Louisiana suppliers charged eye-popping prices. They can also name default retail providers to make it easier on customers, avoiding the need for them to navigate a complicated market for the best price.
“Regulated utilities are notoriously subject to waste and corruption,” he said. “Deregulated utilities are subject to the vagaries of the deregulated market.”
David Spence, a professor at the University of Texas Law School, said there’s no consensus that deregulation brings down prices for everyone - though restructuring typically does help industrial customers get better deals.
“It does increase price risk a little bit for everybody,” he said. “On the other hand, it may free up more access to renewable power from outside Louisiana, if that’s what buyers want.”
Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, a north Louisiana Democrat who is a frequent Entergy critic, said he still hasn’t decided what he thinks the PSC should do. He thinks the industrial customers are simply trying to benefit their shareholders by saving money on electricity, just like the investor-owned utilities.
But he is in favor of taking a look at breaking up the monopoly system.
“You got two factions,” Campbell said. “Both of them are greedy and they want more money. The sad thing is we live in a poor state. … The Public Service Commission is just that, it's the Public Service Commission. It's not the Exxon/Chevron commission and it’s not the Entergy Corp. commission.”
“Somewhere between the left and the right, the truth lies. Let’s see where it’s at.”