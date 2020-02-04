WASHINGTON — Louisiana's senators have received thousands of phone calls and emails from constituents who've wanted to voice their opinions on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

But not everyone has been able to get through — instead hitting jammed phone lines or full voicemail boxes. And the volume of calls has been so high that not everyone who has gotten a message through has heard back.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, John Kennedy ask a handful of questions during impeachment trial WASHINGTON — Taking just a handful of opportunities to ask questions in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, U.S. Sens. John Kenne…

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, are expected to join the GOP majority in acquitting Trump when the vote comes up in the Senate on Wednesday.

Senators have spent the past two weeks hearing the case for two articles of impeachment — one for abuse of power and another for obstruction of Congress. Senators voted Thursday 51-49 to reject an attempt to call additional witnesses and subpoena documents, with Cassidy and Kennedy voting against extending the trial.

A removal from office would require the backing of two-thirds, 67 votes, in the chamber — a threshold the impeachment supporters are unlikely to clear.

Cassidy's office fielded about 6,400 calls, but a spokesman noted it's not possible to know how many of those were from Louisiana and how many came from outside the state. Several groups in favor of impeachment urged supporters to call senators and fill their voicemail boxes each night.

Tried to get in touch with my 2 Senators Bill Cassidy's office& was directed to voicemail that was full. John Kennedy-voicemail message saying to leave a detailed message and appropriate staff would get back to us. Doesn't work if you can only talk on breaks. — Jayme Arceneaux (@ArceneauxJayme) January 31, 2020

☎️ CALL AND FILL THEIR VOICEMAIL BOX TONIGHT & TALK IN PERSON TOMORROW ☎️#LevSpeaks #SubpoenaBolton #CallWitnesses for a REAL #SenateImpeachmentTrial Bill Cassidy (202) 224-9735 John Kennedy (202) 224-4623 https://t.co/9xqATPvUls — Metairie Indivisible (@MtarieIndvsble) January 16, 2020

“Our staff answered each call and listened to every voicemail we received," Cassidy spokesman Cole Avery said. "Their opinions were forwarded to Sen. Cassidy. He has approached the impeachment process very thoughtfully and appreciates callers from home who have weighed in on this important issue."

A Kennedy aide said he also has gotten the messages: “We’re always grateful to hear how Louisianians think about key issues, including this impeachment. Since the impeachment trial began, our office has responded to thousands and thousands of Louisiana constituents by mail and phone, and we look forward to continuing those conversations.”

Both also allow feedback through forms on their websites, where city, state and Zip code are required fields.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

As Trump's impeachment defense team wraps up, Louisiana Senators remain behind him WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's team wrapped up its defense in the Senate on Tuesday after hours of presenting a case for why the Democr…