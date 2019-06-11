Today in The Rundown: Republican lieutenant governors visit New Orleans, I-10 widening prompts road closures, an analysis of traffic cam tickets and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until election day: 123
The News
NFIP: The National Flood Insurance Program's proposed five-year extension will be heard in Congress today. Background: http://bit.ly/2IwZQMP
Transportation: All lanes of Highland Road will be closed nightly at its intersection with Interstate 10 in the southeastern corner of East Baton Rouge Parish beginning next week as part of a project to widen the interstate to six lanes. http://bit.ly/2IwWv0q
Politics: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is hosting the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association meeting in New Orleans this week. http://bit.ly/2IAsqNf
New Orleans: An analysis of traffic camera data by The Advocate suggests that if the Cantrell administration's goal was to make school zones safer when it secretly lowered the ticketing trigger, then notifying drivers would have been the right move. http://bit.ly/2IBrd8s
JBE: Gov. John Bel Edwards penned a tribute to New Orleans food icon Leah Chase. http://bit.ly/2IvWfi4
Happening today
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Thibodaux to sign legislation that creates a statewide framework for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft at 2:30 p.m. on the Nicholls State University campus.
Tweet beat
In honor of National Flag week, we presented an American Flag flown over the US Capitol to Sen. Regina Barrow who kicked off “Flag Week” with the “Celebrating the Red, White & Blue” ceremony to Honor Old Glory. @ReginaBarrow pic.twitter.com/0PbaLgLlyM— Rep. Garret Graves (@RepGarretGraves) June 10, 2019
The #MississippiAssociationForJustice convention was a success! It was great to see #GovernorJohnBelEdwards @LouisianaGov ,Mississippi lawyer, #RichardSchwartz @1call_ms, #JimHood @hoodforgovernor, and one of the #MorrisBart attorneys, Ken Altman, in attendance. #majconvention pic.twitter.com/SGmggY0oSj— Morris Bart (@MorrisBartLLC) June 10, 2019
GOP-leaning, Illinois-based @weaskamericapol released results this morning of a survey of Louisiana Dem voters on the governor's race. https://t.co/oktTcOwE1I #lalege #lagov (Thoughts: 1/6)— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 10, 2019
Our @LSU @ManshipSchool group called on the Queen today, but she wasn’t at home. Hoping to spot her at Windsor tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YShPDr3533— Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) June 10, 2019
From pool report on event honoring Indianapolis 500 winner at the White House today: POTUS "did not respond to shouted questions about whether aliens exist."— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 10, 2019
Happening in the Mississippi governor's race this year. Louisiana has not reached the "ads about license plate design" point, yet... #lagov #lalege #msgov #msleg https://t.co/xgV6ZRtZuV— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 10, 2019
.@RepMikeJohnson took his turn in the hearing to question continued inquiry into Mueller report. "We're doing these political hearings. We're wasting the American people's time. There is critical work that we need to be doing but we're not because we're wasting time on this."— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 10, 2019
Thursday is National Seersucker Day, hosted by @BillCassidy and @SenFeinstein. PDF: https://t.co/LbTsezFBoS #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 10, 2019
