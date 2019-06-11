BR.wildartwindscreens.adv 010.jpg
Buy Now

The Louisiana State Capitol building is seen in a clear, blue sky through trees on the Capitol grounds.

 Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS

Today in The Rundown: Republican lieutenant governors visit New Orleans, I-10 widening prompts road closures, an analysis of traffic cam tickets and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until election day: 123

The News

NFIP: The National Flood Insurance Program's proposed five-year extension will be heard in Congress today. Background: http://bit.ly/2IwZQMP

Transportation: All lanes of Highland Road will be closed nightly at its intersection with Interstate 10 in the southeastern corner of East Baton Rouge Parish beginning next week as part of a project to widen the interstate to six lanes. http://bit.ly/2IwWv0q

Politics: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is hosting the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association meeting in New Orleans this week. http://bit.ly/2IAsqNf

New Orleans: An analysis of traffic camera data by The Advocate suggests that if the Cantrell administration's goal was to make school zones safer when it secretly lowered the ticketing trigger, then notifying drivers would have been the right move. http://bit.ly/2IBrd8s

JBE: Gov. John Bel Edwards penned a tribute to New Orleans food icon Leah Chase. http://bit.ly/2IvWfi4

Happening today

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Thibodaux to sign legislation that creates a statewide framework for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft at 2:30 p.m. on the Nicholls State University campus.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments