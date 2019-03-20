It appears the competition to face off against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the Louisiana governor’s race is heating up with one announced Republican candidate beginning to take jabs at the other, who has reaffirmed his dedication to only attacking Edwards.

“Louisiana needs a conservative outsider to help create jobs and improve our state's economy,” Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone’s campaign tweeted Wednesday around the same time that a post went up on a conservative blog attacking Abraham’s conservative credentials.

The post on the Conservative Intelligence Briefing website describes Rispone flatteringly as an “outsider” in the race and takes aim at comments Abraham made amid reports on then-candidate Donald Trump’s lewd Access Hollywood tape remarks. The Conservative Intelligence blog says Abraham “crossed a line” by calling for Trump to remove himself from the GOP ticket and calls him a "top #NeverTrump target."

“Additionally, Abraham’s abysmal voting record gives conservatives and Trump supporters yet another reason to be wary of him,” the post continues.

Politico has described the Conservative Intelligence site as being “owned by a Republican consulting firm that rents email lists and conducts fundraising for GOP candidates.” The Detroit News has described the Conservative Intelligence site as one that promotes (prominent Michigan Republican strategist John Yob's) candidate clients and critiques their opponents."

Yob didn't immediately respond to The Advocate's request for comment as to whether he's working for the Rispone campaign or an affiliated political action committee.

The Rispone campaign said that an Advocate reporter’s tweet was the first he had seen of the anti-Abraham posting but that Conservative Intelligence is one of several email vendors the campaign has used. Fundraising emails linking to the Rispone campaign’s website have been sent from addresses on the conservativeintel.com domain.

Abraham campaign spokesman Lionel Rainey called the Conservative Intelligence report attacking Abraham “fake news.”

“It's a sloppy attack that confirms our poll numbers - Abraham is the Republican frontrunner by a wide margin,” Rainey said. “Abraham was one of the first members of the Louisiana delegation to endorse President Trump and has been one of the president’s biggest supporters ever since. When Doc says we're focused on defeating Governor Edwards and not attacking other Republicans, he means it.”

GOP leaders heading into this year’s election initially talked of having one single candidate that the party could get behind to defeat Edwards’ re-election bid and curb the intraparty fighting that they credit for the party’s loss last cycle. Both Rispone and Abraham entered the race and had largely focused their attacks on Edwards up to this point.

The top Republican candidates in the 2015 governor’s race – David Vitter, Scott Angelle and Jay Dardenne -- spent much of the campaign knocking each other, rather than focusing on Edwards, the only major Democrat in the race who kept a relatively low profile and skated into the primary.

“Too much is at stake for Republicans to repeat the same mistakes that got John Bel elected three years ago,” Rainey continued. “Louisiana families are hurting and in desperate need of conservative leadership. That’s the message we’re bringing to voters.”

Earlier this week, Rispone and Abraham appeared together at events organized by the Republican Governors Association, where they noted subtle differences in their candidacies but didn't take direct aim at each other.

The Edwards campaign, for its part, has continuously attacked Rispone and Abraham since the two Republicans entered the race.

Edwards campaign spokesman Eric Holl said it's "no surprise" Abraham has been attacked from the right.

"From breaking promises on salary donations to flip-flopping on criminal justice reform, it's clear Ralph Abraham will say anything to get elected," he said.

Note: This post has been updated with additional context from the Rispone campaign.