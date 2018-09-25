La. Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 to report his office's findings, that there are no state criminal charges to be pursued against Baton Rouge Police Dept. officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who were involved in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man, in July 2016 outside a convenience store. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to bring federal civil rights charges against the two white police officers last May. Attorneys for family members still plan on pursuing civil charges, though.