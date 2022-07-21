State Treasurer John Schroder angrily criticized Attorney General Jeff Landry Thursday for using the state Bond Commission to withhold construction dollars as a way to scold New Orleans leadership for saying they wouldn’t enforce the state’s ban on abortions.
“We’re playing politics with this. I don’t like it,” Schroder said. “This is a bad, bad road to get on.”
Abortion enforcement is the fourth or fifth non-financial, political issue with which Landry has tried to involved the Bond Commission, he said.
Schroder and Landry are both Republicans – whose bases are many of the same conservative voters – and both are considering runs for governor next year because Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards cannot serve a third term.
Though an ardent supporter of the state’s law forbidding abortions and angered by the New Orleans City Council, mayor and law enforcement executives for saying they would not enforce the ban and prosecute those performing abortions, Schroder said dragging the Bond Commission into the fray is unwise. The commission reviews financial plans and approves lending for local, parish and state government. Their decisions should revolve around what a particular financial transaction means for taxpayers. Political social issues are the purview of the Legislature, he added.
“The Attorney General has the ability to go and enforce state law,” said Schroder, reading aloud from several state laws that say just that. “He’s got plenty of tools. It’s his job, not mine.”
“They broke the Constitution,” Emily Andrews, deputy attorney general for the office’s civil division, said about New Orleans' actions.
She argued that withholding financing is the one true way state government can ensure local government enforces the law. Andrews said Landry couldn’t attend the hearing because "he is handling the state's business today."
Schroder pointed out that Landry was speaking to the Alliance Defending Freedom’s Religious Liberties conference in Lake Oconee, Georgia.
“If he (Landry) was really that concerned, he would have been here,” Schroder said.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican and member of the Bond Commission, agreed with Landry, saying of New Orleans councilmembers and mayor, "They should all be impeached ... You don't get to pick and chose which laws to follow."
Despite what New Orleans officials have said, they have yet to break any law.
Matthew Block, Edwards’ executive counsel, noted that 19th Judicial District Court Judge Don Johnson, of Baton Rouge, had ordered Thursday morning that no agency could enforce the state’s ban on abortions until the courts sort out the constitutional issues involved.
Schroder added that nothing was done last year when Landry refused to comply with masking mandates required under an emergency executive order during the pandemic. And if the point was to discipline New Orleans why had Landry not tried to block hundreds of millions of dollars of funding authorized for other New Orleans projects, including at the airport, which the Commission approved without comment on Thursday, the treasurer asked.
Out of the dozens of projects approved, Andrews, on Landry’s behalf, asked only to delay preliminary authorization of eventually borrowing $39 million next year towards building a power plant to operate Sewerage and Water Board pumps. The state already approved spending $32.7 million this year and $12 million last year. The money in line for next year, which won't be fully approved until the Legislature reconvenes in 2023, would be used to make the electrical connections between the various substations and turbines already built or contracted to be built.
Nevertheless, the Bond Commission voted to delay consideration for a month of future money for New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board project. Schroder went along with the 12-2 vote to delay in which only Edwards' representatives wanted the project funding authorization process to continue as scheduled.
After the hearing, Schroder said he voted the legislators on the Bond Commission, all Republicans, and besides the resolution won't have much practical effect beyond making a political statement.
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno tweeted: “This political punitive reaction by the AG is irresponsible. The power plant is necessary to prevent homes and businesses from flooding in New Orleans. Delays of funding could mean delays of project. Shows how much AG really cares about the welfare of the people of Louisiana.”
