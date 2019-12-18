WASHINGTON — The U.S. House is slated to vote today on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Shortly after the House session began this morning, Republicans pushed for the chamber to adjourn, setting off the first recorded vote of what's expected to be a long, historic day. The motion failed in a party-line 188-226. All Louisiana congressmen voted with their parties.

The Democrat-controlled House is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against Trump concerning allegations that he leveraged military aid to Ukraine for his own personal political gain, but the vote likely won't take place until later this evening.

Louisiana's House delegation has stayed along party lines in the impeachment debate, with Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans, as the only member from the state in favor of impeaching Trump.

Can't see live updates below? Click here.

Check back for more updates throughout the day.

Congress enters final stretch of 2019; here's what lawmakers could wrap up, leave on the table for 2020 WASHINGTON — Congress is heading into its final week of 2019 with a laundry list of tasks to try to complete before the holiday break.

Reps. Richmond, Johnson make their parties' arguments in increasingly bitter impeachment hearings WASHINGTON — Two Louisiana congressmen made their mark on a series of increasingly contentious hearings this week on the attempt to impeach Pr…

Here's how Louisiana lawmakers responded to unveiling of Trump impeachment articles WASHINGTON — U.S. House leaders on Tuesday made a historic announcement that they will pursue two articles of impeachment against President Do…

Reps. Cedric Richmond, Mike Johnson question House attorneys in latest impeachment hearing WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Cedric Richmond and Mike Johnson had another chance Wednesday to try to make their respective parties' case on the imp…