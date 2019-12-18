U.S. Capitol at dawn (copy)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House is slated to vote today on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Shortly after the House session began this morning, Republicans pushed for the chamber to adjourn, setting off the first recorded vote of what's expected to be a long, historic day. The motion failed in a party-line 188-226. All Louisiana congressmen voted with their parties.

The Democrat-controlled House is expected to approve two articles of impeachment against Trump concerning allegations that he leveraged military aid to Ukraine for his own personal political gain, but the vote likely won't take place until later this evening.

Louisiana's House delegation has stayed along party lines in the impeachment debate, with Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, of New Orleans, as the only member from the state in favor of impeaching Trump.

