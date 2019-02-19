State Capitol
Today in The Rundown: Republicans want Gov. John Bel Edwards to give more info about his upcoming State-wide Business Summit; the state takes over more troubled local government duties; community college costs outpace region; and more news in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 50

Days until election day: 237

The News

LAGOP: The state Republican Party has filed a records request to seek information about Gov. John Bel Edwards' upcoming business summit. http://bit.ly/2GvbEAF

Local govt.: The state moved Monday to take over two more fiscally strapped municipalities, bringing to seven – the most ever – the number of towns to have their locally elected officials replaced by a state administrator. http://bit.ly/2IkR480

Higher ed: Louisiana students are paying more than the regional and national averages to attend community colleges, and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed says the issue needs to be addressed. http://bit.ly/2Gwy58E

Foster care: Learn more about the kids who are playing a big role as the Legislature debates extending foster care beyond age 18. http://bit.ly/2tqe5fr

Flood recovery: A month-long shutdown of the federal government likely further delayed recovery grants to homeowners trying to get back on track after the 2016 Louisiana floods. http://bit.ly/2GqxXHT

Governor's race: Here's how much money the three candidates for governor reported in their campaign accounts on last week's disclosure deadline. http://bit.ly/2GxZLdt (via AP)

ICYMI: In a reversal of its ruling last fall, the state Ethics Board now says candidates can use their campaign funds for child care costs while campaigning. http://bit.ly/2ItzgHV

Voting: Thousands of felons are set to regain the right to vote March 1. http://bit.ly/2IeTK6R

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.

Tweet beat

