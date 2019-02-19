Today in The Rundown: Republicans want Gov. John Bel Edwards to give more info about his upcoming State-wide Business Summit; the state takes over more troubled local government duties; community college costs outpace region; and more news in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 50
Days until election day: 237
The News
LAGOP: The state Republican Party has filed a records request to seek information about Gov. John Bel Edwards' upcoming business summit. http://bit.ly/2GvbEAF
Local govt.: The state moved Monday to take over two more fiscally strapped municipalities, bringing to seven – the most ever – the number of towns to have their locally elected officials replaced by a state administrator. http://bit.ly/2IkR480
Higher ed: Louisiana students are paying more than the regional and national averages to attend community colleges, and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed says the issue needs to be addressed. http://bit.ly/2Gwy58E
Foster care: Learn more about the kids who are playing a big role as the Legislature debates extending foster care beyond age 18. http://bit.ly/2tqe5fr
Flood recovery: A month-long shutdown of the federal government likely further delayed recovery grants to homeowners trying to get back on track after the 2016 Louisiana floods. http://bit.ly/2GqxXHT
Governor's race: Here's how much money the three candidates for governor reported in their campaign accounts on last week's disclosure deadline. http://bit.ly/2GxZLdt (via AP)
ICYMI: In a reversal of its ruling last fall, the state Ethics Board now says candidates can use their campaign funds for child care costs while campaigning. http://bit.ly/2ItzgHV
Voting: Thousands of felons are set to regain the right to vote March 1. http://bit.ly/2IeTK6R
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Public Recreation Access Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
Tweet beat
Catch beads, not the flu. Everyday preventive actions can help prevent the spread of flu this Mardi Gras season. Learn how you can stay healthy with these tips to Fight the Flu. https://t.co/3n9iPYHKBg pic.twitter.com/MoOyd6QuYf— LA Dept of Health (@LADeptHealth) February 18, 2019
Him: hiMe: did you know that in Louisiana you have to have an occupational license to arrange and sell flowers— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 18, 2019
Sen. JP Morrell has filed a bill that would exempt diapers and tampons from sales tax. #LaLege Same bill died in 2017 because of concerns about its ~$13M price tag during the state’s budget crisis.— Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) February 18, 2019
Today we are attending a briefing on the Amite River Basin. This work is vital to our community and the future of our watershed issues. #lalege— Rick Edmonds (@RickEdmondsLA) February 18, 2019
When in Opelousas... ‘Nuff said. Hey @LaPoliticsNow didn’t we have a boudin taste-off in #lalege last year? pic.twitter.com/BbeyMN7raZ— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) February 18, 2019
Commissioner of Higher Education @KimHunterReed is speaking to the Press Club of Baton Rouge today. She says since she was named commissioner in April, she's visited every public college campus in Louisiana. #lalege #lagov #laed— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) February 18, 2019
Commissioner @KimHunterReed says the Regents have requested funding increase in next year's budget. Reed says she doesn't know if an increase will be included in governor's budget proposal. "I don’t have any indications that we will get additional funding." #lalege #lagov #laed— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) February 18, 2019
You guys, @DanClaitor discussing his favorite Three Dog Night song on @talk1073 (and then playing it) first thing on Monday morning. So, let’s just call it a week. Everything good that is going to happen already has. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/rt8QQps4Pd— Mary-Patricia Wray (@marypatriciala) February 18, 2019
#LSU #DKE #Fraternity #Hazing #BatonRouge #Louisiana pic.twitter.com/HbE0g9q2bV— Walt Handelsman (@Walt_Handelsman) February 17, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.