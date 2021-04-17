When an employee in Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office filed a complaint last year alleging that a top deputy sexually harassed women in the office, the grievance outlined potential harassment involving five women.

But only two employees were interviewed as part of the law firm Taylor Porter’s investigation into the complaint, according to a newly released document from Landry’s office. Landry has fought efforts to publicly release the full investigation into former Criminal Division Director Pat Magee, which found that his actions did not rise to the level of sexual harassment.

Whether the full investigation should be made public will be at issue in an April 22 court hearing between Landry’s office and a reporter for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune. In the meantime, Landry’s office has released a heavily redacted version of the investigation from Taylor Porter attorney Vicki Crochet, which includes a log describing each document being withheld.

The log provides some new details about the steps Crochet took in her probe of Magee. It says that, in addition to interviewing him, Crochet conducted interviews with just two employees — one of whom presumably was the complainant, although the names are redacted from the record. It also says that Crochet reviewed specific text messages that Magee provided going back two years. Crochet also met with higher-ups in the office to review her findings.

Concerns about the depth of Crochet’s investigation prompted a former Attorney General’s Office employee to file a second complaint about Magee last month, shortly after the first complaint became public. The woman who filed the second complaint alleged that Magee had created a hostile work environment for women in his office, often restricting their job duties and giving them less serious criminal cases.

The complainant wrote that she would have participated in the sexual harassment investigation, had Crochet only reached out to her. And she said other former employees could have corroborated her accounts if Crochet had asked around.

“It is obvious that the investigation was not thorough, and that little to no effort was made to contact current or former employees to verify the allegations or share additional experiences or concerns,” the attorney, who is now in private practice, wrote.

Crochet declined to answer questions about how many employees were interviewed as part of her investigation and how she drew her conclusions, citing the pending lawsuit between Landry and the reporter. She said questions about the “scope or substance of my work” should be directed to Landry’s office.

Billing records show Landry's office paid Crochet $6,500 for her work on the investigation.

Landry’s office did not respond Friday to detailed questions about Crochet’s investigation and the other records the office released. Officials also did not answer questions about whether they’ve taken any steps to investigate the second complaint into Magee.

Magee resigned shortly after the second complaint was filed, but said in a statement that he never committed sexual harassment and that he did not condone it.

Lawmakers have also raised questions about how the investigation cleared Magee of harassment. During sexual harassment training this week for members of the state’s House of Representative, State Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, brought up the Magee investigation as “the elephant in the room.”

"I couldn’t understand how the AG's office could have determined in the end that was not sexual harassment,” Ivey said.

WBRZ-TV also reported last month that another woman who accused Magee of wrongdoing had criticized the breadth of Crochet’s investigation.

"I'm just stunned that she was engaged to do what would be purported a thorough investigation, and it's a sham," the woman told WBRZ. The station did not name the employee, who said she reported Magee to the Attorney General's HR department last year. "It's incredibly disheartening as a female and as an employee not to be taken seriously."

The few unredacted documents that Landry’s office has released show that at least three women directly reported concerns about Magee to Sandra Schober, Landry’s deputy director for administrative services.

One of those reports came on Dec. 3, 2020. A woman who was the lead attorney on a case said that she and a less experienced male employee were discussing the case with Magee when Magee “shushed her and swatted her hand away,” she told Schober. She reported that Magee said he wanted to hear from her colleague.

“She stated that it made her feel as though [Magee] did not value her expertise and that he was dismissive of her due to her gender,” Schober wrote.

The woman also told Schober that on a Zoom call, Magee “was talking about male anatomy and used the word ‘dicks’ several times.” Schober asked the woman why she waited to report the incidents, and the attorney said that another employee — whose name she gave to Schober — encouraged her to do so.

Another employee told Schober two months earlier that Magee made her feel uncomfortable when looking at a photo of her children and comparing them to his own family having “multiple baby mamas.” She also told Schober that she feared Magee was “out to get her,” but Schober said she assured the employee that was not the case, because Magee had spoken highly of her. The woman also gave Schober the name of an employee who she said encouraged her to come forward.

Schober also recorded a complaint from 2019 about a woman who said she’d gotten permission to move offices, but that Magee had snapped at her for doing so and ordered her to move back.

Magee told Schober he was “proud of himself for not cursing as he was very upset” with the employee. Schober told him to document a miscommunication with another employee who’d given the woman permission to move offices, and Magee told her that he’d verbally counsel the employee.

But the office-moving incident also came up in the initial sexual harassment complaint that was filed against Magee. The complaint said that the woman who tried to move offices was being considered a few weeks beforehand for a promotion.

Magee shot down the idea "citing how attractive she was" and expressing concern that he could not control himself around her sexually, according to the complaint.

The documents that Landry’s office released also include a few text messages, including an exchange between unnamed employees defending Landry’s refusal to release the initial complaint into Magee. Landry sued a reporter for The Advocate | The Times-Picayune when she sought a copy of the complaint, but a Baton Rouge judge ordered that it be released with redactions to protect the privacy of potential witnesses and victims.

“It’s not just about the Magee complaint,” one of the text messages says. “We are fighting for all grievances for all state employees who have no other option but a grievance and if we can’t keep these confidential people could really suffer in silence.”

Landry’s office also provided a copy of its sexual harassment policy, which says employees should direct their complaints to Schober. The policy forbids employees from making “intentionally false and malicious” complaints, while it also forbids “retaliation of any kind” against those who report sexual harassment.

Last week, Landry’s office released a memo from Schober that criticized the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint about Magee. She cast doubt on the employee's veracity, and wrote that she was investigating whether the employee “lacks the requisite judgment, honesty, and integrity required of all LADOJ personnel.”