WASHINGTON — Louisiana flood victims who borrowed money from the Small Business Administration would soon have clearer access to Restore Louisiana rebuilding grants under a deal by congressional leaders.
The change to federal disaster-relief policy was included in a compromise struck in the early hours of Saturday morning on a largely unrelated, sprawling reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration and other transportation programs.
The bipartisan deal was largely negotiated by leading Democrats and Republicans over the summer and is expected to be passed into law in the coming weeks without significant additional changes. A final vote in both chambers of Congress had not yet been scheduled but is expected sometime in the coming week, ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline to renew federal aviation funding.
The Senate appeared less receptive to the disaster policy changes, declining to include them in several previous bills. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, lobbied colleagues and key committees chairs over the past few months to pass the SBA loan fix and other disaster policy overhauls.
“Thousands of people in the great floods of 2016 were told to get an SBA loan and then found out that, because they did what they were told, they could not get a Restore Louisiana recovery grant. Folks were punished for being responsible and doing the right thing. This bill fixes that, and I look forward to voting for it,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It ensures that these Louisiana families have access to the resources they need to complete their recovery.”
Changing the SBA's so-called "duplication of benefits" rules has been a priority for Louisiana's congressional delegation since record-breaking amounts of rain flooded large swaths of the Baton Rouge metro area in August 2016.
Federal officials encouraged homeowners to take out low-interest loans from the SBA, which thousands did to rebuild their damaged homes. But few — if any — realized that federal rules would count those loans against any later grant money under regulations designed to prevent disaster victims from getting paid twice for the same damage.
Thousands of Louisiana homeowners were snagged by the rule and ended up facing decades of loan repayments when they'd otherwise have gotten grants for the same amount.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, confirmed that the duplication of benefits provisions made it into the final package. Graves helped author the language and has lobbied colleagues for the past two years to pass a "fix" to the bureaucratic snag.
"Persistence overcomes stupidity," Graves said Saturday morning. "Last night, we finally reached an agreement with the Senate and White House on our duplication of benefits legislation that passed the House nearly 10 months ago."
The agreement, Graves added, "finally puts an end to the ridiculous policy that a loan and a grant are the same thing. Most importantly, this allows the release of hundreds of millions of dollars from the Restore Louisiana program to flood victims who deserve the ability to recover."
Budget deal offers limited fix to SBA loan issue for Louisiana flood victims, but Graves and Gov. Edwards say it falls short
Graves also pushed a number of other disaster policy reforms as part of a larger overhaul, dubbed the "Disaster Recovery Reform Act." The House of Representatives has twice passed the act, including as an attachment to its preliminary version of the FAA legislation passed in May.
In addition to addressing homeowners who've taken out SBA loans, Graves' bill included a number of other provisions that would benefit 2016 flood victims and local governments.
Flood-hit school districts that didn't carry flood insurance, for instance, would become eligible for hundreds of thousands more in federal rebuilding money. It would also give local governments more flexibility to craft their own post-disaster emergency housing programs.
Other provisions from the Disaster Recovery Reform Act appeared to make it into Saturday morning's deal. But The Advocate hadn't completed its analysis of the 1,200-page bill Saturday morning and it wasn't immediately clear which of those other changes were included.
