LSU junior Claire Hadlock, center,and freshman Drake Brignac, left, both from Baton Rouge, channel their inner 'Uncle Sam' as they try to encourage students to go to the voter registration table at Free Speech Alley next to the school's Student Union on National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Volunteers and organizations across the country mobilized for a single day of coordinated ?eld, technology and media efforts to encourage voters to do their patriotic duty by participating in elections. The day, held yearly on the fourth Friday of September, seeks to reach voters who may not register otherwise. The booth at LSU was busy, attracting students with free pizza and t-shirts, with easy online registration starting with a QR symbol scan from students' smartphones that directed them to a website.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Today is the deadline to register in person to vote in Louisiana's Nov. 6 elections, which include Congressional races, a statewide elected office vacancy and multiple voter referendums.

Louisiana residents can complete voter registration and request absentee ballots online, in person or by mail. Voter registration status can be checked online at the Secretary of State's website.

In-person registration locations include parish Registrars of Voters’ Offices, Offices of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public libraries and Armed Forces recruitment offices.

Online registration is open through Oct. 16 at www.GeauxVote.com.

A printable form that can be sent by mail is available online.

Each of Louisiana's six U.S. House districts are up for election this year. State-wide, voters will elect Louisiana's next secretary of state, following the resignation earlier this year of Republican Tom Schedler, who had held the post since 2010 but resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Voters also will decide several ballot initiatives, including an effort to end Louisiana's Jim Crow-era law that allows people to be convicted without a unanimous jury.

Another referendum would establish a five-year cooling-off period before a felon can become a candidate for public office.

